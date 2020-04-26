A man who overturned his vehicle and was transported to Vidant on April 18 was among several motorist charged with driving while impaired recently, according to court and law enforcement records.
The incident took place at 6:16 p.m. on N.C. 43, according to a State Highway Patrol report. Spencer Clay Steed, 24, 503 Carnoustie Drive, Greenville, ran off the road into a ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.
Steed had slow responses, an odor of alcohol on breath, a dazed appearance and slurred speech, the report said. His injuries resulted in him being transported to Vidant.
The damages to his vehicle totaled $6,500. His blood results are currently pending.
Three other people also were charged with driving while impaired according to records available between April 12-19. In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Pamela Diane Barnhill, 45, 1904 Rosemont Drive Apt.17, Greenville, was stopped at 4:29 a.m. on April 19 at Ashley Meadows Drive near Dunwoody Court by the Winterville Police Department. She had a mild odor of alcohol, blood-shot eyes and was confused. Her blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Corey Nathaniel McCrary, 33, 6005 Allen Gay Road, Farmville, was stopped at 7:05 a.m. on April 13 at N.C. 43 near Leary Mills Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had drove into a ditch causing a total of $1,000 in damages to his vehicle and the vehicle was not drivable. He had red glassy eyes and slurred speech. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- William Meredith O’Neal Jr., 56, 2411 Slay Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 10:45 a.m. on April 12 in the Walmart parking lot, 4600 E. 10th St. by the Greenville Police Department. He was driving erratically in the parking lot and struck two cars, a report said. He was extremely unsteady on his feet and fell over during a field sobriety test. The damage to all three vehicles totaled at $400; no one was injured. His blood alcohol level was not listed on the report.