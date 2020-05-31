A Greenville man was charged with driving while impaired after passing out behind the wheel on May 22, according to court and law enforcement records.
The incident took place at 2:47 a.m. on Whichard Road near N.C. 903, according to a State Highway Patrol report.
Tyler Lee Haddock, 21, of 2236 Melonie Court, Greenville, had run off the road to the right and struck a cable box and ditch. He had passed out behind the wheel and had powder on his nose and beard. The vehicle had $1,000 in damages and was not drivable.
Haddock was aggressive with law enforcement officers, was drowsy in the magistrates office, had garbled speech and was unsteady on his feet, according to reports.
He was tested for drugs but the results are not available.
Ten other people also were charged with driving while impaired according to records available between May 17-24. In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Terrence Dean Battle, 31, of 1610 LT Hardee Road, Greenville, was stopped at 2:10 a.m. on May 24 on N.C. 11 near Main Street by the Winterville Police Department. He was driving 66 in a 55 MPH zone, had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes and unsatisfactory field sobriety test. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- Christoff Jordan Bragg, 28, of 901 Poplar St. Apt. A, Goldsboro, was stopped at 2:53 p.m. on May 17 on Littlefield Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
- Michael Earl Crandell, 44, of 5640 Edwards Church Road, Grifton, was stopped at 11 p.m. on May 22 on N.C. 102 by the State Highway Patrol. He was driving recklessly, involved in wreck, had bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and had a positive reading on alcosensor. His vehicle had $7,000 in damages and was not drivable. He had ran off the road right and struck a ditch. Blood alcohol level results were not available.
- Lamatrice Darn-nell Edwards, 32, 4315 Liberty St. Apt. B, Ayden, was stopped at 9:31 a.m. on May 24 on Eastern Pines Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath and was found with the drivers seat reclined sleeping in a strangers driveway with the car running. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Justa Lee Johnson Jr., 31, of 806 E. Bright St., Kinston, was stopped at 2:24 a.m. on May 24 on the N.C. 11 north bypass by the Ayden Police Department. He almost collided with the patrol vehicle, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes, admitted to consuming alcohol and had multiple indicators of impairment on field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Aaron Shane Millard, 23, of 2919 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, was stopped at 1:15 a.m. on May 23 on Easy Street by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
- James Arness Moore, 46, of 1607 Fleming Ave., Kinston, was stopped at 9:22 p.m. on May 18 on U.S. 13 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. His blood alcohol level was 0.15. He previously has received DWIs in April 2012 and June 2003.
- Malcolm Moore, 59, of 327 Allen Drive, Ayden, was stopped at 11:54 p.m. on May 19 on Snowhill Street by the Ayden Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.
- Freeman Marquel Newton, 33, of 2302 State Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 12:11 a.m. on May 19 on Old Pactolus Road by the State Highway Patrol. He was speeding, was slow to stop, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet, and had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a positive reading on an alcosensor. His blood alcohol level was 0.09. He previously received a DWI in July 2013.
- Lamont Terell Smith, 43, of 222 Boyd St., Greenville, was stopped at 2:41 a.m. on May 24 at Reedy Branch Road near Warren Drive by the Winterville Police Department. He was passed out behind the wheel in the intersection, admitted to consuming alcohol, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and did not perform satisfactory on a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol level was 0.08.