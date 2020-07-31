A man has been served with warrants for second-degree murder and felony death by vehicle in connection with a pedestrian crash earlier this year, the Greenville Police Department reported.
On March 5 at 6:22 p.m. 68-year-old Jerry Mullins of 104 Mosby Circle, Greenville was driving south on U.S. 13 with no headlights when he struck 57-year-old Nathaniel Lee Brown III of Greenville, according to police.
Brown was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries on June 18, the release said.
Brown was crossing the road in the Village Drive area from the Speedway store, a crash report said.
At the time of the crash Mullins was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and resisting public officer.
According to court documents, he had an odor of alcohol and red, glassy eyes. It was also raining, the documents said.
At the time of the crash the officer was unable to get a statement from Brown due to his injuries, the report said. Mullins said Brown walked in front of his vehicle.
Mullins was driving 45 mph at the time of impact, according to the crash report.
His vehicle had $5,000 in damages and was drivable.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $550,000 bond for the new charges, police reported.
He previously was charged with impaired driving in March of 1994 and was sentenced to probation at that time, according to Department of Correction records.
He has an extensive record of traffic violations starting with reckless driving, speeding and speeding from the police in September 1990, followed by eight convictions for driving while license revoked.
He previously served time in jail for assault on a female in 1990 and 1991, possession in 1997 and driving while license revoked in 2002, court records show.