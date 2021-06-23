A Greenville man has been arrested on charges of rape, assault and other crimes related to a teenage girl.
Mitchell Simmons, 38, of 1500 Colonial Ave., was arrested by Greenville Police on Tuesday.
According to warrants, incidents between Simmons and the teen took place from Aug. 1, 2020 through March 31 of 2021. At the time, his victim was 15 years of age. The warrants said that he engaged in sexual acts including intercourse with the victim.
Simmons was charged with assault stemming from an incident where he allegedly placed the victim in an arm lock, restricting her ability to breathe. At one point he also struck the victim in the face with a closed fist.
Warrants say that Simmons gave marijuana to the same victim, as well as to a separate 14-year-old victim. He also attempted to commit “a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the 14-year-old at that time.
For allegedly providing the marijuana, Simmons was further charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors.
According to the department, Simmons was introduced to the juveniles through a family member.
The department said the case was reported to them by the Department of Social Services and the department’s Special Victims Unit was the lead on the case.
and charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger; two charges of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years of age or younger; assault by strangulation; assault on a female; two counts of selling or delivering controlled substances to a minor age 13 to 16; indecent liberties with a child; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Simmons is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
Simmons has prior arrests in Pitt County on charges that include armed robbery, breaking and entering vehicles, larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, eluding arrest, hit and run, possession of controlled substances and forgery.
He is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on June 30. He was previously awaiting a June 30 court date for assault with a deadly weapon charges. A warrant said that he struck an individual in the head with a wooden stick, cutting them.