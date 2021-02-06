A Hookerton man has been arrested on charges he stole copper tubing from a Farmville manufacturer then sold it to a recycler, according to law enforcement records.
Farmville Police Department officers on Thursday arrested Craig Brandon Penny, 39, of 5028 Buckhorn Road, on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny by employee.
Records indicate he stole copper tubing on Jan. 29 incident from Natural Blend Vegetable Dehydration then sold it under false pretenses to Foss Recycling for $51.03.
Records indicate that Penny stole more wire on Thursday that he sold to Foss for $301.32. Reports of the activity led to charges filed by Farmville police later that day.
Penny was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 200 block Louis Street, Greenville, 8:39 a.m., Feb. 3: vehicles forcibly entered, wallets valued at $20 stolen; case active.
- 3100 block Frog Level Road, Greenville, 9:50 a.m., Feb. 3: vehicle parts valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
2500 block Big Oak Road, Robersonville, 3:39 p.m., Feb. 3: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend. Drugs found on offender after arrest.
1700 block Robert Drive, Greenville, 6:32 p.m. Feb. 3: violation of domestic violence order at parent’s residence; closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Man jailed again
A Greenville man charged in a January assault was jailed at the detention center on Thursday for violating his house arrest.
Jacob Joshua Spann, 32, of 3008 Elks Road, was initially arrested Jan. 19. A report said he hit a woman in the head several times with a metal air freshener can.
He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and was released after posting a $2,500 bond. He now is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Break ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:47 p.m., Feb. 3: goods valued at $301.63 stolen from Walmart; case closed by arrest.
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 10:24 a.m., Feb. 3: break in at resident caused damage valued at $120 to apartment; case inactive.
- 2200 Evans St., 1:51 a.m., Feb. 4: cigarettes valued at $56.74 stolen from EZ Pass 24 Hour Convenience Store; case cleared by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:30 p.m., Feb. 4: hygiene items valued at $252.12 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 400 block South Elm Street, 1:15 a.m., Feb. 5: break in at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 9:23 a.m., Feb. 5: break in at residence. Television valued at $348.00 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2500 block East 10th Street, 6:29 a.m., Feb. 3: homeless woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed by arrest.
