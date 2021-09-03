A registered sex offender has been arrested for failing to register his social media accounts.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that Aaron Creel, 39, of Greenville was found to be maintaining an active Facebook account. The office said that information was received via an anonymous tip.
Further investigation determined that the account had not been registered with either the sheriff’s officer or the state, the release said. Under N.C. general statutes, registered sex offenders are required to disclose any active social media accounts to both those entities.
Creel was arrested Thursday and charged with three felony counts of failure to report a new online identifier. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Creel was arrested in Dec. 2005 for indecent liberty with a child.