A Greenville man was cited for driving while impaired on Dec. 12 after driving into a mobile home, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 2:28 a.m. on 3463 Askew Road, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Martin Bravo Jimenez, 51, of 3038 Elks Road, of Greenville, ran a stop sign then ran straight off the road into a mobile home. The mobile home sustained $5,000 in damages. Jimenez’s vehicle sustained $15,000 in damages and was not drivable.
He had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
His blood alcohol level was 0.11.
Nine other people were charged with driving while impaired between Nov. 29 and Dec. 14.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Brian Alton Anders, 30, of 630 Heartwood Drive, Grimesland, was stopped at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Evans Street by the Greenville Police Department. He struck two vehicles and left the scene, had pinpoint eyes, was slow to respond, wouldn’t provide ID even though it was in his hand and admitted to taking Suboxone. His blood test results were not available. A crash report was not available. He previously received DWIs in 2010 and 2017.
- Jennifer Amanda Baker, 24, of 122 N. Eastern St., Greenville, was stopped at 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 13 on Brook Creek Lane by the Greenville Police Department. She was involved in a vehicle crash and hid her vehicle behind her residence. She smelled like alcohol. Her blood alcohol level was 0.17. A crash report was not available.
- Tyrese Dashaun Harris, 21, of 2190 Rams Horn Road, Greenville, was stopped at 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 10 on 10th Street near Fifth Street by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Calvin Lee Horne, 32, of 1307 Roundtree St. N.E., Wilson, wrecked at 12:57 a.m. on Nov. 29 on U.S. 264 near Farmville. The State Highway Patrol reported he swerved to avoid a dear and killed a pedestrian and seriously injured another. He said he was coming from a girl’s house but did not know her name, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was belligerent and uncooperative. He refused a blood alcohol test. He also was charged with death by motor vehicle.
- Phillip Daniel Matthews, 36, of 3917 Sterling Pointe Drive Apt. KK4, Greenville, was stopped at midnight on Dec. 8 on Fire Tower Road near Evans Street by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.21.
- Jimmy Lee Maye, 61, of 399 Tolbert Place, Princeville, was stopped at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 on 10th Street near Fifth Street by the State Highway Patrol. He ran up on curb, was unsteady on his feet, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. He refused a blood alcohol test. He previously received DWIs in 1988 and 1990.
- Carl Dalton Mckenzie, 30, of 16864 Barnes Bridge Road, Laurinburg, was stopped at 1:18 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Cotanche Street near East First Street by the Greenville Police Department. He traveled left of center and crashed into a utility pole and fire hydrant. His vehicle had $5,000 in damages and was not drivable. He had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. His blood alcohol level was 0.19.
Allen Blake Simmons, 35, of 2609 Jones St., Winterville, was stopped at 1:25 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Main Street by the Winterville Police Department. He failed to maintain lane control, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.20.
- Johnny Franklin Smoot, 48, of 1515 Lantern Place, Durham, was stopped at 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.08.