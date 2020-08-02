A Greenville man was cited for driving while impaired after driving through one of Audi Greenville’s garage doors on July 20, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 1:13 a.m. on Evans Street near Red Banks Road, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Gary Edward McKinney, 32, of 105 W. Victoria Court Apt. A, Greenville, was driving on Evans Street at more than 110 mph before making a left turn into the parking lot of Camping World. Reports say he drove recklessly through the parking lot before coming out onto Red Banks Road and into the parking lot of Carolina Ice Zone.
He drove through the parking lot and across the curb into the parking lot of Audi Greenville. He drove through one of the garage doors of the dealership and attempted to back out, but his vehicle got stuck.
Audi Greenville sustained $40,000 in damages. McKinney’s vehicle sustained $15,000 in damages and was not drivable.
McKinney admitted to smoking marijuana three hours prior to driving and taking Oxycontin and Adderall 30 minutes prior. Blood results were not available.
Six other people were also charged with driving while impaired according to records available between July 20-27.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Stephanie Grace Allen, 64, of 2329 Beaver Creek Road, Greenville, was stopped at 12:40 a.m. on July 24 at N.C. 43 South near Stokestown St. and Johns Road by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. She had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- Jordan Thomas Burdge, 28, of 4120 Spring Ridge Drive, Cumming, Georgia, was stopped at 11:46 p.m. on July 24 on Paladin Drive by the Greenville Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Antwan Okeith Dawson, 36, of 1949 Daly Waldrop Road, Kinston, was stopped at 11:40 p.m. on July 20 at N.C. 11 near Blount Hall Road by the Grifton Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was driving 110 mph in a 60 mph zone. His blood alcohol level was 0.09. He previously received DWI’s in 2010 and 2018.
- Lynwood Earl Perkins, 39, of 59 Siesta Lane, Walstonburg, was stopped at 1:54 a.m. on July 22 on N.C. 11 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a test. He previously received DWI’s in 2009 and 2006.
- Douglas Medlock Pierce, 55, of 1772 Kathryn Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 11:30 p.m. on July 25 on N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.08.
Jonathon Daniel Vines, 31, of 1504 W. Fourth Street, Greenville, was stopped at 4:08 p.m. on July 23 at Cobblestone Drive near Allen Road by the Greenville Police Department. He attempted to pass a vehicle and struck the vehicle then hit the median. His vehicle had $3,500 in damages and was not drivable. The other vehicle had $2,000 in damages and was drivable. His blood alcohol level was 0.17.