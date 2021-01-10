A Greenville man was cited for driving while impaired after hitting a pedestrian on Dec. 26, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 7:02 p.m. on School Road in Grimesland, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Darius Jaquan Lynch, 31, of 315 Westpointe Drive Apt. 1, ran off the road to the right and hit pedestrian William Leslie Johnson III, who was standing on the shoulder of the road.
Lynch left the scene of the crash but was located a short time later. Johnson suffered serious injuries and was transported to Vidant Medical Center.
Lynch had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, stated he had been drinking alcohol, was unstable on his feet and was incoherent.
His blood alcohol level results were not available.
He was cited for driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger/no operators license and hit and run fail to stop.
Thirteen other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Dec. 21-Jan. 4.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Junior Israel Borjashernandez, 19, of 125 Oak Towne Drive Apt. D, Greenville, was stopped at 8:42 p.m. on Dec. 30 on Gardnerville Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath, and was involved in a wreck. He ran off the road to the right, reentered the roadway, crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left. He hit a private driveway and mailbox. The vehicle sustained $7,000 in damages and was not drivable. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
- Cassidy Logan Ferrell, 20, of 8599 W. Mount Road, Rocky Mount, was stopped at 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 31 on U.S. 264 East by the State Highway Patrol. She had an odor of alcohol on her breath, red, glassy eyes and was involved in a crash. Her blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Silvano Saucedo Garcia, 62, of 2012 Hoover St., Winston-Salem, was stopped at 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the Handy Mart parking lot by the Ayden Police Department. He was asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle running, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.21. He previously received a DWI in 2010.
- Calvin Lee Hardy, 40, of 108 Hardy St., Simpson, was stopped at 1:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Portertown Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted to using marijuana. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Quayshawn Martees James, 29, of 3007 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 8:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Sands Road by the State Highway Patrol. He drove into a ditch and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.08.
Frederick Robert McKeel, 58, of 3029 Cheryl Court Apt. B, Winterville, was stopped at 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 28 on Davenport Farm Road near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He swerved off the road, crossed the center line, admitted to consuming alcohol, had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.21.
- Louis Anthony Moore, 32, 3901 Buck Moore Road, Macclesfield, was stopped at 3:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Old Tar Road by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was involved in a wreck. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Christopher Allen Peaden, 24, of 3535 10th St. Apt. 1534 B, Greenville, was stopped at 9:10 a.m. on Dec. 28 on Carey Court near Thomas Langston Road by the State Highway Patrol. He wrecked in a ditch, hit a road sign and fled the scene. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His vehicle sustained $1,000 in damages and was drivable. His blood alcohol level was 0.21.
- Catherine Crooks Reynolds, 47, of 1506 Hammersmith Drive, Winterville, was stopped at 3:21 p.m. on Dec. 30 on Hammersmith Drive by the State Highway Patrol. She had red, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, drove into a ditch and admitted to taking prescription drugs. She refused a test.
- Raymond Guy Sheppard, 31, of 2225 Gold Lead Circle, Kinston, was stopped at 10:19 p.m. on Dec. 29 on N.C. 903 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He drove left of center, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy, bloodshot eyes, and admitted to drinking alcohol. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- Clifton Lorenzo Sutton, 60, of 5927 Berkley Court, Grifton, was stopped at 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Church Street near McCrae Street by the Gifton Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was in
- volved in a wreck. His blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Quendal Jamelle Whitaker, 31, of 641 Hill Road Circle, Ayden, was stopped at 5:25 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Allen Road by the Ayden Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.20.
- Tammy Hardee Williams, 50, of 3831 Bess Farm Road, Greenville, was stopped at 11:29 p.m. on Dec. 28 on N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. She was speeding, slow to stop, unable to follow instructions, had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.13.