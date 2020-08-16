A Walstonburg man was cited for driving while impaired after hitting a road sign on Aug.7, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 11:14 p.m. on Bell Road near Stantonsburg Road, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Cristabal Barrias Lopez, 23, of 132 Taim Drive, Walstonburg, crossed the center lane, drove off the road to the left and struck a road sign. His vehicle was not drivable and had $1,500 in damages.
Lopez had red, glassy eyes, and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
Three other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Aug. 3-10.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Dashawn Deandre Allen, 27, of 1211 S.W. Craven Middle School Road, New Bern, was stopped at 10:51 p.m. on Aug. 5 on N.C. 118 near the Craven County line by the State Highway Patrol. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. He had a five month old child in the vehicle and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He previously received a DWI in May and his license was revoked. He was charged with driving while license revoked in 2015. Troopers seized the vehicle. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Shanesha Genell Gay, 36, of 4442 East Avenue, Ayden, was stopped on Aug. 5 by the Ayden Police Department. The time and location of the stop were not available. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Jesper Wilson Simmons, 19, of 920 Cane Oaks Drive, Efland was stopped at 12:48 a.m. on Aug. 9 on 10th Street by College Hill Drive by East Carolina University Police Department. He merged lanes in an unsafe manor almost hitting another vehicle, had glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test.