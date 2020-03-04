Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Greenville man last week after connecting him to three pounds of marijuana discovered in 28 Mason jars.
According to a news release, the case began when the office responded to a service call at a residence in northwest Pitt County.
While en route, a deputy saw what he believed to be suspicious behavior when a vehicle slowed and pulled to the shoulder of the Penny Hill Road, the release said.
When the deputy finished the call at the residence he returned to the location of the suspicious vehicle to investigate, the release said.
The vehicle was gone but he discovered a large bag containing the jars of marijuana.
Deputies from the patrol division conducted an investigation along with detectives from the forensic services unit.
Deputies were able to secure warrants charging Michael Paul King, 32, of Greenville with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana
King was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released on a $5,000 secured bond.