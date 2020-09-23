A 20-year-old man was shot and later died after an incident at a student housing complex off of 10th Street, the Greenville Police Department reported Wednesday.
Tiyon Markivus Williams of Greenville was shot about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the doorway of a unit at The Davis Apartments, 3645 E. 10th St., near Port Terminal Road.
Williams was being transported to Vidant Medical Center via private vehicle when officers arrived at the scene, the police department reported. He died later that evening at the hospital.
Detectives believe Williams was shot inside the doorway of the Apartment 712, a news release said, although the investigation was ongoing at the time of the release.
They believe it was an isolated incident and have identified numerous individuals believed to be involved, the release said.
"This is still a very active and ongoing investigation," the release said. "The Greenville Police Department will be consulting with the District Attorney’s Office regarding charges at the conclusion of the investigation."
Williams was not a resident of the apartment complex, spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. He lived at an apartment on Concord Drive off of Hooker Road.
A search of court and jail records showed he had been arrested on Aug. 24 and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on charges of marijuana possession and possession of a stolen gun. He was released on $10,000 bond.
Police officials said more information would be available after an arrest.