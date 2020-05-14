The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of sexual assault involving a minor on May 2.
A sheriff’s office report indicated that incidents occurred in separate locations in Pitt County and within the Greenville city limits.
Detectives issued a warrant for Trevor White, 33, of Greenville for felony indecent liberties with a child, felony secret peeping and misdemeanor sexual battery, the report stated.
White was arrested in Greene County on May 12. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
1500 block Ashland Drive, Greenville, 9 a.m.-2:10 p.m. May 12: package valued at $70 stolen or delivered to wrong address; case active.
Assaults
7400 block U.S. 264 Alternate, Farmville, 11 a.m. May 12: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 300 block VOA Site C Road, Greenville, 6:25 p.m. May 12: woman assaulted; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 9 p.m. May 11-10:44 a.m. May 12: rim valued at $700 stolen; case inactive.
Assault
3200 block Moseley Drive, 10:32 a.m. May 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at resi
- dence; case inactive.
1800 block Kennedy Circle, 11:43 p.m. May 12: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive.