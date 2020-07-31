A Greenville teen has been arrested in connection with a Sunday armed robbery, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery on King’s Branch Road in Greenville, a news release stated.
Two male suspects entered the victim’s home and robbed her at gunpoint, the release said. Both suspects had their face covered and were armed with handguns.
Detectives identifed one of the suspects as 19-year-old Immanuel Jaylean Turner of Greenville. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday.
Turner was charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping and possession of stolen goods.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
The case remains under investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office releases reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1100 block Fairbanks Court, Greenville, noon July 23-4:07 p.m. July 29: TV valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
- 8400 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 8:58 p.m. July 27-9 p.m. July 29: EBT card valued at $10 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Roberson Drive, Greenville, 9:44 a.m. July 29: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block Willow Street, 4:45-8:21 p.m. July 29: bracelet and wallet valued at $440 stolen from motor vehicle; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 1300 block Dickinson Avenue, 3:40 a.m. July 29: man assaulted by pointing firearm; case ongoing.
- 3900 block Vancroft Circle, 7 p.m. July 29: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.