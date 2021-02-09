A Greenville man was charged after deputies determined he shared explicit images with a minor and leaked a woman’s private photos.
Both offenses took place on Friday, according to warrants. Trevor Scott Poole, 21, of 634 Circle Drive in Greenville was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.
Warrants indicate Poole knowingly shared nude photographs with a 14-year-old girl. The contents of the photo were not disclosed, but the crime in question is a felony.
The charge of disclosing private images of an adult arose when Poole released a photo of a woman engaged in a sexual act. A warrant says that the photo was released “with the intent to humiliate, harass, intimidate and demean (the victim).”
Disclosing a private image without the subject’s consent is considered a class H felony for a defendant over the age of 18.
Poole has previously been arrested for resisting arrest, hit and run resulting in property damage, reckless driving to endanger and driving with his license revoked.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 100 block Excalibur Drive, Greenville, 2:56 p.m., Feb. 5: handgun valued at $550 stolen from residence; case active.
200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 1:18 p.m., Feb. 7: break in at residence; ca
- se closed by arrest.
- 1700 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 1:12 a.m., Feb. 6: burglary reported at home; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Old River Road, Greenville, 6 p.m., Feb. 5: man assaulted by sibling; case cleared.
- 1700 block West Wind Drive, Greenville, 12:37 p.m., Feb. 7: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
1100 block Jolly Ole Field Road, Grifton, 10:06 a.m., Feb. 6: woman assault
- ed at residence; case cleared.
- 124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 3:39 a.m., Feb. 6: detention officer assaulted by inmate at Pitt County Detention Center; case closed by arrest.
- 400 block Queen Street, Simpson, 1:15 a.m., Feb. 6: elderly man assaulted at home; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
3120 Evans St., 3:28 p.m., Feb. 5: merchandise valued at $2,100 stolen from Ulta Salon and Cosmetics; case active.
Assaults
100 block Cox Street, 12:19 a.m., Feb. 6: man attacked by assailant with blunt object; case closed by arrest.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 1:29 a.m., Feb. 7: man assaulted by known person in parking lot; case inactive.
- 600 block Cotanche Street, 2:47 a.m., Feb. 7: woman assaulted by known person at home; case inactive.