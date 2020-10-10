A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at First Street Place Apartments on Thursday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The incident occurred at 10:30 p.m., an ECU Alert said. Officers quickly located the suspect and he was taken into custody.
Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the suspect, Javier Gonzales, 41, of 1252 Victor Drive, walked up to and inappropriately touched the victim.
Gonzales was charged with sexual battery, Hunter said.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond, according to detention center records.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 900 block Spring Forest Road, 1:36 a.m.-1:43 p.m. Oct. 8: $102 in cash from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 2500 block South Memorial Drive, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 7: card holder, cash and beer valued at a total of $20 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 4-8:25 a.m. Oct. 8: vehicle and N.C. registration plate valued at a total of $9,515 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3101 E. 10th St., 6:02 p.m. Oct. 8: various items valued at a total of $300 stolen from Walgreen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 2200 block Brookville Drive, 10:08 p.m. Oct. 8: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 1000 block Westover Drive, 3:15 a.m. Oct. 9: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Staton Road, Greenville, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 8: cellphone valued at $700 stolen by employee; case active.
- 5900 block N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, midnight Oct. 1-4:10 p.m. Oct. 8: vehicle and car battery charger valued at a total of $5,050 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1700 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 8: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case active.
Sexual assault
1700 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 9 p.m. Oct. 7-12:36 p.m. Oct. 8: juvenile victim of sex offense by relative; case active.