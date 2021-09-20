An argument over money led to a 20-year-old being shot early Monday morning, according to police.
The Greenville Police Department said Monday that a victim showed up at the Speedway located at 3505 U.S. 264 asking for help shortly after 1:10 a.m. He had been shot in the leg by a known person, the department said.
An incident report said that the victim sustained a possible internal injury. The department said that the wound was non-life-threatening.
The department also said that charges are pending against the suspect.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the folowing details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block East Fire Tower Road, 9 p.m., Sept. 16: $100 in cash stolen from woman; case active.
- 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:40 a.m., Sept. 17: wallet valued at $350 stolen from Carolina Ale House; case inactive.
- 500 S. Greene St., 9:45 a.m., Sept. 17: individual reported identity theft in person at Greenville police headquarters; case active.
- 600 block Red Banks Road, 12: 17 p.m., Sept. 17: smart phone valued at $200 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 3 a.m., Sept. 18: break-in at residence. Sound equipment valued at $500 stolen. Damage to vehicle valued at $250; case active.
- 2460 Stantonsburg Road, 2:03 p.m., Sept. 18: bicycle valued at $300 stolen from outside Food Lion; case inactive.
2105 Dickinson Ave., 5:58 p.m., Sept. 18: $67 in cash stolen from person at Piggly-Wiggly. Cash returned; case closed by arrest.
- 1100 block Forbes Street, 1 a.m., Sept. 19: burglary reported at residence. Computer valued at $1,000 stolen; case inactive.
- 540 Cotanche St., 1:40 a.m., Sept. 19: car sign valued at $100 stolen from Jimmy John’s; case active.
- 500 block West 14th Avenue, 3:52 a.m., Sept. 19: license plate valued at $100 stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1200 block Red Banks Road, 3 p.m., Sept. 17: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, 11:03 a.m., Sept. 18: man assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block Terrace Court, 5 p.m., Sept. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 9:01 p.m., Sept. 18: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block East Third Street, 11:02 p.m., Sept. 18: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Hooker Road, 11:30 p.m., Sept. 18: man attacked by assailant with cutting weapon. Apparent minor injury; case inactive.
- 1000 block East Third Street at Rotary Avenue, 3:29 a.m., Sept. 19: man shot by unknown person in road. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 3500 block U.S. 264, 7:11 p.m., Sept. 19: woman assaulted by spouse in road; case inactive.
- 3700 Bostic Drive, 10:02 p.m., Sept. 19: man assaulted by unknown people in parking lot; case inactive.
- 500 block Vance Street, 10:21 p.m,. Sept. 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend with weapon; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Bunch Lane, 5:12 a.m., Sept. 18: cellphone valued at $200 stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 6400 block Leary Mills Road, Grimesland, midnight., Sept. 18: vehicle broken into at residence. $274 in cash stolen; case active.
2000 block Corbett Avenue, Greenville, 1:46 p.m., Sept. 17: report of fraud regarding vehicle repairs left unfinished. Caller reported that vehicle parts valued at $500 were also stolen; case active.
- 2100 block Peace Ridge Court, Greenville, 12:01 a.m., Sept. 18: unlocked vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $350 stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, 12:01 a.m., Sept. 18: break-in at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $500; case active.
- 100 block Squire Drive, Winterville, 12 a.m,. Sept. 5: handgun valued at $700 reported stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 700 block McDonald Street, Simpson, 6:20 a.m., Sept. 19: woman assaulted by grandchild at residence. Apparent minor injury reported; case active.
- 2000 block Dallas Street, Greenville, noon, Sept. 18: woman assaulted by acquaintances at residence; case cleared.
- 1400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 1:08 p.m., Sept. 18: man assaulted by friend at residence. Damage to cellphone valued at $500; case active.
- 400 block Barrus Construction Road, 12:28 p.m., Sept. 18: juvenile assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Apparent minor injuries reported; case active.
1500 block Old River Road, Greenville, 9:44 p.m., Sept. 19: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case active.
- 4300 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 2:30 p.m., Sept. 18: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 2600 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 4:58 a.m., Sept. 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.