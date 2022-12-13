The Greenville Police Department said Monday it is looking for a man who evaded arrest last week after firing on an officer as he was running away.
The incident occurred about 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Peed Drive, a residential area off of Memorial Drive north of Greenville Boulevard, the department reported.
An officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Duane Cotton of Farmville for expired registration, police said. Cotton drove off at a high rate of speed and turned into the parking lot at 705 Peed Drive.
Cotton opened his door while he was still driving then drove over a median and jumped out of his vehicle while it was still in motion, police reported. The vehicle continued on and crashed into an occupied apartment at 801 Peed Drive.
The officer exited his vehicle and ordered Cotton to stop, but he continued to run away. While he was running he turned his shoulder back toward the officer, the department reported.
The officer saw a flash and heard two gunshots as Cotton fired a handgun in the officer’s direction, police reported. The officer lost sight of the man at that time.
The department said the car was registered to Cotton and his ID was also located in the car, as well as drugs. Officers set up a perimeter in the area but were unable to locate him.
Police have charged Cotton with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by felon, felony flee to elude arrest, discharge firearm in city limits, felony possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of Schedule II, misdemeanor hit and run property damage, open container and expired registration.
They are seeking information that will help them locate Cotton, who is believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle. Police said Cotton should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 329-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The department reported that no one was hurt during the incident. The occupants of the apartment did not have to vacate their residence.
Friday shooting
In an unrelated case, police on Friday arrested an Allen Road resident on charges that he fired into an occupied vehicle at Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. at the intersection, police reported. No one was injured.
The person in the car had been involved in an ongoing dispute with the suspect in the case, Jeffery Michael Phelps, the department said.
Phelps, 34, was located at his residence at 1680 Allen Road a short time later. Police served warrants charging him with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The arrest reports indicated he was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.