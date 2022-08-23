Greenville Police said a man found dead in an SUV Tuesday morning appeared to have been shot to death.

About 11 a.m. officers received a call of shots fired from the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court, according to police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter. They found a bullet-riddled black Range Rover with a man in the driver's seat dead from apparent gunshot wounds.


