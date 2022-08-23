The vehicle where a man was found killed by apparent gunshot wounds at the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court in Greenville Tuesday morning is loaded onto a City of Greenville tow truck for transport. The SUV had multiple bullet entry points a police spokeswoman said.
Investigators with the Greenville Police Department examine a vehicle where a man was found killed by apparent gunshot wounds at the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court in Greenville Tuesday morning.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Photo by Pat Gruner
Greenville Police officers look inside the bullet-riddled SUV.
Photo by Pat Gruner
The SUV had bullet holes in its front and back windshield as well as the driver's side window.
Greenville Police said a man found dead in an SUV Tuesday morning appeared to have been shot to death.
About 11 a.m. officers received a call of shots fired from the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court, according to police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter. They found a bullet-riddled black Range Rover with a man in the driver's seat dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The vehicle had at least 10 bullet holes in its front and back windshield as well as the driver's side window. Hunter said that investigators had determined there were multiple bullet entry points.
Officers remained on scene to canvas the area and speak with witnesses. The man had not been positively identified Tuesday afternoon.
"I heard shots and I got down," said Brittany Hardy, a resident of the neighborhood who said she called 911 after hearing the shots.
Hardy said she had never seen the SUV, which had Virginia plates, parked at the home on the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court.
A wrecker from the City of Greenville loaded the vehicle and had exited the area by 2:15 p.m.
Joel Drive is off of MacGregor Downs Road, east of Bs Barbeque Road.
Hunter said it is unclear when more information will come forth in the case. She said officers will need to determine which witnesses are credible as well as the identity of the victim. The case is active.