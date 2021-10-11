A man who injured another driver after racing through Greenville in a stolen pickup pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to at least 65 months in prison.
Joel Anthony Barkman of Newport stole the truck at a Speedway on North Greene Street on July 27, 2020, after his release from the nearby Pitt County Detention Center, where he had been jailed on another offense.
Greenville Police Department officers later spotted the truck traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Hooker Road and Arlington Boulevard.
Initially, officers followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it, police reported at the time. However, due to the high rate of speed and the traffic volume, officers discontinued their pursuit for the safety of everyone on the roadway.
The pursuit ended near the 600 block of Arlington Boulevard, prior to where the road intersects Evans Street. The truck continued to travel at a high rate of speed heading southeast on Arlington until crashing at Red Banks Road.
Four vehicles were involved in the wreck. Barkman and another driver were transported to Vidant Medical Center. The other driver was a minor who suffered serious injuries, court officials reported Monday.
Barkman, 36, pleaded guilty to felony larceny and breaking and entering a motor vehicle; felony speed to elude arrest; felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury; and multiple traffic offenses, the Pitt County District Attorney's office reported.
Pitt County Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster sentenced Barkman to consecutive sentences for the three felonies. He will serve two terms of 12 to 24 months each followed by one of 41 to 62 months. That's a minimum of five years and five months.
Greenville city traffic cams were used to track Barkman through intersections and down crowded streets, according to evidence presented Monday. The traffic cams and dashboard cameras showed him violating numerous traffic laws and operating the stolen truck recklessly.
Footage showed Barkman failing to stop at a red light at the intersection of Arlington and Red Banks, the release said. He collided with the victim's vehicle, seriously injuring him.
Greenville police officers involved in the incident and the victim's family were present at the time of Barkman's plea. The release said that Barkman's sentence was the maximum sentence allowed for his offenses.