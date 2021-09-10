A Greenville man was arrested for driving while impaired after he struck a parked car and fled the scene, according to a crash report.
Winterville police responded to the area of Ola Driver near Jones Street in the early hours of Sept. 6. After searching the area, they discovered Tommy Tran, 24, of 3311 Landmark St. in a damaged vehicle.
Tran did not immediately stop when an officer put on his blue lights, the report stated. The officer said that upon approaching the vehicle, he noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Tran’s breath and that Tran had red, glassy eyes.
It was determined that Tran had hit the parked vehicle and drove away. The report said that an open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle.
Tran was arrested and charged with DWI and hit and run fleeing the scene. His blood alcohol content was 0.23. Tran previously was arrested for DWI in 2018.
He was among seven people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from Sept. 4-7. In other cases:
- Rhaun Blackshear, 32, of 345 Moses Drive, Greenville, was stopped for speeding by Ayden police at 2:41 a.m. on Sept. 5, on N.C. 11. A report said Blackshear had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He was cited for speeding and arrested and charged with DWI. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Jarrett Canada, 21, of 19 W. Jackson St., Mayodan, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 7:04 a.m. on Sept. 5 on N.C. 903 near County Line Road. A report said that Canada was speeding and driving recklessly. The trooper reported a strong odor of alcohol on Canada’s breath and that he had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.09. Canada was charged with resisting arrest as well as DWI.
- Ryan Clark, 26, of 115 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:14 a.m. on Sept. 7, for driving 66 mph in a 35 mph zone on Central Park Drive. The officer said in a report that they noticed a light odor of alcohol in Clark’s vehicle which got stronger when he was removed from the car. The report said that Clark admitted he had been drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Old Creek Road, Greenville, was found by the State Highway Patrol after a single-car crash on Old Creek Road in Greenville. A crash report said that Faulkner ran off the road and hit a ditch. The vehicle came to a stop in the ditch and had spinning tires. A report said that Faulkner had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.20.
- Kenneth Grant, 59, of 2611 Stokes Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for a revoked tag in the parking lot of Joe’s Country Mart at 1710 Belvoir Hwy., Greenville, at 7:32 p.m. on Sept. 7. The trooper’s report said Grant had an odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot eyes. Grant reportedly told the trooper he had drank one beer earlier and, upon leaving his vehicle, the odor of alcohol grew stronger. His blood alcohol content was 0.08. Grant has a previous DWI arrest from 2016.
