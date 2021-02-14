A Grimesland man was cited for driving while impaired after crashing into several vehicles, driving on the sidewalk, and hitting a street sign, a utility pole and a fire hydrant, police and court reports indicate.
Matthew Graham Pruitt, 42, of 3216 Mobleys Bridge Road, was arrested by the Greenville Police Department about 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 2 and charged with DWI, reckless driving to endanger and hit and run, according to reports.
Police said Pruitt made a right turn from West Ninth Street onto Evans Street, crossing the centerline and driving on the wrong side of the road. Pruitt then returned to the correct side of the road and entered the left-turn-only lane, where he rear-ended a vehicle that was waiting for the traffic signal to change.
Pruitt fled the crash scene, making a wide left turn to head eastbound on East 10th Street. He drove up onto the sidewalk where his vehicle hit a street sign. He continued driving on the sidewalk, hitting a SUV preparing to leave a business on 10th Street, a utility pole and fire hydrant.
Pruitt then turned his vehicle to begin traveling southeast diagonally across Forbes Street where hit an unoccupied vehicle prior to running off the road into a ditch located behind the Sheetz gas station on Charles Boulevard, reports stated.
Pruitt sustained minor injuries. No one else was harmed. Property damage is valued in excess of $60,000 between the four vehicles and infrastructure.
It was determined, based on eyewitness testimony and video footage, that Pruitt had actually struck a fifth vehicle at the corner of Hooker Road and Dickinson Avenue just prior to the crash at Evans and East 10th streets. He refused a blood alcohol test upon arrest.
Eight other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Feb. 1-7.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Ernest Ray Cherry, 43, of 497 First St., Ayden, was stopped at the intersection of West Fire Tower Road and Cornerstone Drive at 1:57 a.m., Feb. 3, and arrested for driving while intoxicated. Cherry collided with a fixed pole in the parking lot of Sheetz at 2100 County Home Road. Cherry entered the store and tried to buy alcohol but was refused. He then left the scene and was stopped by a Greenville police officer. The damage to Cherry’s car led the officer to administer a breathalyzer test. Cherry’s blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Torneil Jenae Dixon, 29, of 6566 N.C. 30 East, Bethel, was arrested by State Highway Patrol for driving while intoxicated on 10th Street at 10:45 p.m., Feb. 3. Dixon was pulled over for a seatbelt violation when the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. Dixon was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Gregory Andrew Gooding, 45, of 112 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol for driving under the influence following a crash on N.C. 33 at 12:21 a.m., Feb. 4. Gooding failed to reduce speed and rear-ended another vehicle. Officer noted a strong odor of alcohol. Gooding’s blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Jeffrey Glenn Hinson Jr., 39, of 950 Pocosin Road, Winterville, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the parking lot of Lowe’s, 800 Thomas Langston Road, Greenville. He was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting the curb of the store, doing damage valued at $400 to bulk gravel. He attempted to flee toward the Kohl’s on Galleria before being stopped. Hinson’s blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- Hayden McFarlin, 20, of 1226 Deer Tract Drive, Washington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for going 35 mph over the speed limit on U.S. 264 East at 1:57 p.m., Feb. 2. The officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol and McFarlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was 0.25
- Susan Langston Mendell, 51, of 2636 Berry Hill Court, Grimesland, was arrested for driving while intoxicated by a Pitt County deputy on B Stokes Road at 8:01 p.m., Feb 3. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. Mendell’s blood alcohol content was 0.34.
- Patrick Gordon Roberson Jr., 33, of 1294 E. Hanrahan Road, Ayden, was pulled over on N.C. 11 by a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy at 10:37 p.m. on Jan. 28. The deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol and arrested Robinson for driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Alejandro Rodrigues Shropshire, 47, of 524 Spring Forest Road, Greenville, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 2 on East Arlington Boulevard. Officers responded to the area of 103 E. Arlington Blvd. in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. When they arrived on scene, Shropshire, and his passenger were outside the car. Officers detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath. A review of camera footage showed the vehicle heading east on Arlington. Just past the railroad tracks, near University Suites Drive, the vehicle is seen hitting the concrete median and ending up in the oncoming westbound lanes before it crossed back into the road and hit the concrete median near Wandsworth Drive. It continued into the intersection of Evans and Arlington and hit a metal sign before being reported. Officers estimate the speed of the vehicle to be about 75 mph. No injuries were reported. Shropshire’s blood alcohol level was 0.15.