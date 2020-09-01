Greenville police have arrested a man who they believe is the person recorded by a doorbell camera assaulting and robbed a resident at Eastbrook Apartments on Saturday.
The incident took place about 8 p.m. in a second story vestibule at 201 Eastbrook Drive, which is located off of Greenville Boulevard south of 10th Street. As the resident tried to unlock his door with grocery bags in hand, the robber ran up a staircase and attacked the man, striking and pushing him and pinning him against a wall. After several seconds he took the man’s wallet and cash and ran away.
The Greenville Police Department reported it had identified and arrested a suspect on Tuesday. A news release said Taquan Ishmuel Hardison, 24, 1526 Yaupon Lane, Greenville, was charged with one count of common law robbery. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
GREENVILLE
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Thomas Langston Road, 5:17 p.m. Aug. 29: attempted vehicle break-in, nothing stolen; case cleared by arrest.
- 2900 block Ms. Paul Lane, 9 a.m. Aug. 29-3:43 p.m. Aug. 31: license plate valued at $35 stolen; case inactive.
- 500 block East Third Street, noon Aug. 30-10:44 a.m. Aug. 31: wallet and cash valued at a total of $171 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 31: man assaulted with firearm, suffered severe laceration; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 7 p.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1900 block South Greene Street, 11:56 p.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, midnight Aug. 24-4:51 p.m. Aug. 31: washing machine and window air conditioning unit valued at a total of $400 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Frog Level Road, Greenville, noon Aug. 31: victim reported someone living in his property that was supposed to be vacant; case cleared.
Assaults
- 3700 block Bell Road, Fountain, 2 p.m. Aug. 31: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.