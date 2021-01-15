The Greenville Police Department on Friday identified a man who was shot and killed at a Hooker Road apartment as Shaquille Montrelle Streeter.
Streeter, 28, 113 Concord Drive, Apt. A, was killed about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at 604 Hooker Road, just north of Arlington Boulevard and across from J.H. Rose High School, police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired, she said. On the scene they discovered Streeter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Vidant Medical Center.
"This is still a very active investigation but it appears the shooting may have taken place inside an apartment," she said.
Officers were on the scene through the evening on Thursday. They were canvassing the area and talking to potential witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 242-758-7777. Cash rewards are available. Callers can remain anonymous.