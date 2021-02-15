A 28-year-old man attacked in the Clarks Neck area on Thursday has died from his injuries and the incident is now under investigation as a murder, according to law enforcement records.
Stephon Smith, 28, was shot in the 5700 block of Clarks Neck Road near Washington, N.C., about 8:20 p.m. Thursday. He was attacked with an unspecified weapon by an unidentified person, according to a report released on Friday.
Further information has not been made available. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office last week labeled the case an attempted murder. The status was updated in a report issued on Monday.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
9657 County Home Road, Ayden, 12:32 p.m., Feb. 12: Timothy Christian Church forcibly entered; property valued at $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
5100 block Bill Jones Road, Ayden, 3:02 a.m., Feb. 13: woman assaulted at residence by boyfriend; case active.
2700 block Allpine Taylor Road, Greenville, 5:33 p.m., Feb. 14: woman assaulted at home by ex-spouse; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
200 block Orlando Way, 6:53 p.m., Feb. 12: firearm, ammunition, holster and cash valued at $720 stolen from residence; case active.
2530 S Memorial Drive, 11:44 a.m., Feb. 12: clothing, bag and container valued at $55 stolen from Family Dollar; case active
2100 County Home Road, 1:16 p.m., Feb. 12: cash valued at $1,482 stolen from Sheetz in common law robbery; cleared by arrest.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:52 p.m., Feb. 14: merchandise valued at $310.08 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
100 block Sunshine Lane; 1:34 p.m., Feb. 14: firearm valued at $120 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
1600 block West Arlington Boulevard, 2:39 a.m., Feb. 13: woman assaulted at residence by known person; case inactive.
1000 block Peed Drive, 4:06 p.m, Feb. 13: woman assaulted at residence; vehicle valued at $11,000 stolen; conflicting reports — case inactive.
2300 block N.E. Greenville Boulevard, 2:16 p.m, Feb. 14: woman assaulted in street by boyfriend. Phones valued at $1,300 damaged; case inactive.
1000 Charles Blvd., 10:17 p.m, Feb. 14: woman assaulted by unknown person at Sheetz; case active.