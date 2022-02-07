Man in custody after Greenville shootings Pat Gruner Staff Writer Feb 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man is in Greenville police custody following what the department said were two separate but related shootings in west Greenville this afternoon.According to Greenville Police Department, officers responded to the shootings shortly after 2 p.m. The department said the incidents appear to stem from a domestic altercation.A woman was shot at 1109 Fairfax Ave. and a man was shot at the 1200 block of West Third Street. The victims were transported to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries.The suspect’s name has not been released as the investigation continues. The name could be released today depending on when charges are filed, the department said. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shooting Custody Greenville Crime Police Criminal Law Department Following Name Victim Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews