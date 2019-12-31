A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being cut with a folding knife, a Greenville Police Department incident report indicates.
The assault took place about 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Burrington Road, the report said. The victim was cut by a person not known to him and suffered a severe laceration. A knife was recovered at the scene and the case remains under investigation. No further details were available.
Shots fired
Shots rang out about 8:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Paris Avenue Christmas day, another Greenville report indicated. A 50-year-old resident listed as the victim was not injured. Three brass and two aluminum .40-caliber shell casings were recovered, the report indicated. The incident is still under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Dec. 23-29 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3500 block Galleria Drive, 3:05 p.m. Dec. 22: Clothing valued at $136.91 stolen from Kohl’s; cleared by citation.
- 2500 block Brookville Drive, 7:22 a.m. Dec. 21: Gun valued at $250 stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 8:17 p.m. Dec. 20: Grocery items valued at $9.88 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
- 4600 block East 10th Street, 2:46 p.m. Dec. 20: Grocery items valued at $165 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
- 3000 block Evans Street, 1:52 p.m. Dec. 20: Electronic thermostats valued at $298 stolen from Target; investigation ongoing.
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, 6:05 a.m. Dec. 20: Food items valued at $4.29 stolen from Sheetz; cleared by citation.
- 1200 block Cross Creek Circle, 5:15 a.m. Dec. 20: Wallet valued at $20, documents and $30 cash stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 2800 block East 10th Street, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 19: Eggs, brownie mix and cakes valued at $10.98 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 200 block Manhattan Avenue, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19: Walking cane valued at $500 stolen from 61-year-old man at the Community Crossroads Center; case inactive.
- 400 block Spring Forest Road, 1 p.m. Dec. 19: Botox injections valued at $1,932 stolen from Eastern Dermatology and Pathology; cleared by arrest.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 12:33 p.m. Dec. 22: Food items valued at $19.45 stolen from Bad Daddy Burger Bar; case inactive.
- 3000 block Evans Street, 1:45 a.m. Dec. 24: Purple wallet with cards and $400 cash stolen from 33-year-old woman by unknown person; case inactive.
- 1200 block Battle Street, 4 a.m. Dec. 24: Household goods and tools valued at $598 stolen from home; case inactive.
- 500 block South Washington Street, 11:07 a.m. Dec. 24: Catalytic converter valued at $300 stolen from vehicle at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church; knife or other cutting instrument used; case inactive.
- 2300 block Dickinson Avenue, 12:29 a.m. Dec. 24: Household goods, electronics and clothing valued at $1,350 stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
- 2400 block Stantonsburg Road, 2 p.m. Dec. 24: Break-in at The Wash House; pry tool used; soda machine sustained $400 in estimated damages; case inactive.
- 900 block Spring Forest Road, 7 p.m. Dec. 24: $800 cash and watch valued at $180 stolen from unlocked vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 800 block Fleming Street, 6:33 a.m. Dec. 26: Clothing, cleaning supplies, money and briefcase valued at $449 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 3900 block South Memorial Drive, 10:17 a.m. Dec. 26: Mini bike valued at $600 stolen from Tractor Supply Company; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 3:09 p.m. Dec. 26: Two television sets valued at $256 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 300 block East Arlington Boulevard, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 24: Safe, jewelry and cash valued at $2,100 stolen from My Sister’s Closet; case inactive.
Assaults
- 200 block Kristin Drive, 6:36 a.m. Dec. 26: 31-year-old woman assaulted by known person; no injuries reported; case inactive.
- 600 block West 14th Avenue, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 26: 24-year-old woman assaulted by acquaintances; minor injuries reported; case inactive.
- 2200 block Evans Street, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 26: 37-year-old woman assaulted by acquaintances during fight at the E-Z Pass Drive Thru; store sustained $999 in damages to inventory and fixtures; case inactive.
- 2000 block North Village Drive, 7:55 a.m. Dec. 22: 36-year-old man assaulted by acquaintance; blunt object used; minor injuries reported; case inactive.
- 4200 block Dudley’s Grant Drive, 2:18 a.m. Dec. 22: 71-year-old man and 67-year-old woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Drive, 1 a.m. Dec. 21: 23-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; household goods sustained $40 in damages; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Moore Road, 11:35 p.m. Dec. 20: 40-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
- 1000 block South Memorial Drive, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 19: 36-year-old woman assaulted by stranger at Abram’s BBQ; cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Dec. 23 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Leon Drive, 6 p.m. Dec. 19: Backpack with clothing valued at $68, keys and $1,186 in cash stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 800 block Gum Swamp Church Road, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19: Two ATVs valued at $3,800 stolen from home; case active.
- 2000 block Pactolus Highway, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21: $800 in cash stolen from offices at Community Christian Church; door sustained $500 in damages; case active.
- 3300 block King’s Branch Drive, 8 a.m. Dec. 22: $120 in cash stolen from home; case active.
- 900 block Fontana Court, 8 a.m. Dec. 22: $30 in cash stolen from home; case active.
- 900 block Fur Court, 8 a.m. Dec. 22: $200 in cash stolen from home; case active.
- 600 block Cliff Court, Winterville, 11 p.m. Dec. 19: Computer, clothing, volleyball and book bag valued at $1,900 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 900 block Fontana Court, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20: Game consoles, gold teeth, watch valued at $700 and $600 cash stolen from home; door frame sustained $50 in damages; case active.
- 1200 block Frankie Coburn Road, 2:31 p.m. Dec. 21: $800 cash stolen from home by cleaner; cash recovered; case active.
- 2000 block Bugle Drive, 6 p.m. Dec. 19: Jewelry and gun accessory valued at $150 stolen from vehicle; case active.
Assaults
- 2300 block Decorah Court, 10:41 p.m. Dec. 21: Juvenile assaulted by unknown person; minor injuries reported; case active.
- 10000 block County Home Road, 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20: 61-year-old man assaulted by stranger during a fight at Haddock’s Barbecue; minor injuries reported; vehicle sustained $500 in damages; cleared by arrest.
- 3100 block Ladybug Lane, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 22: 28-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case active.
Property damage
- 6000 block Sherry’s Lane, Grifton, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 20: Vehicle and pool sustained $200 in damages after being shot at by a group of juveniles; case active.