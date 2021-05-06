Charles Dunn was found guilty of habitual driving while impaired on April 23 in Duplin County Superior Court.
Dunn obtained the status of habitual felon offender and was sentenced to a minimum of 110 months and a maximum of 144 months in the North Carolina Department of Correction.
The State’s evidence showed that on Dec. 25, 2018 around 10 p.m., Dunn drove while impaired and wrecked a motor vehicle on West Best Road in Kenansville. Dunn had been drinking all day long when he got behind the wheel of a friend’s rental vehicle without authorization.
Dunn drove the vehicle across the center line and into the opposite lane of travel on West Best Road, before striking a ditch. He then left the scene of the collision.
Two Duplin County citizens called 911 to report the collision. Duplin County Sheriff’s Deputy J. Robinson encountered Dunn walking near the intersection of West Best Road and Bowdens Road.
The investigating and charging officer was Trooper C. Tripp with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Dunn had the odor of alcohol about his breath, red glassy eyes, and was unsteady on his feet.
Dunn had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14. It was determined that Dunn had three prior driving while impaired convictions as well as three prior felony convictions.