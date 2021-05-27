A man was killed and his brother was injured on Thursday in a shooting outside a Dollar General store in Greenville’s Westpointe area, police reported.
A preliminary investigation indicates that occupants in a pair of motor vehicles were parked beside the store when they opened fire on each other about 2 p.m., said Kristen Hunter of the Greenville Police Department.
As police arrived at the scene, a private vehicle arrived at nearby Vidant Medical Center carrying two people who had been shot, Hunter said.
Latrell Heath, 21, was pronounced dead a short time later. Kevion Heath, 27, suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The Dollar General, 3100 Stantonsburg Road, is located in a commercial area near a Speedway convenience store and a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Westpointe Apartments are across the street.
Hunter investigators believe the incident is isolated involving only the people in the vehicles. There is no ongoing threat to the public, she said.
Police recovered a gun used in the crime and one vehicle they believe was involved and are following up on strong leads, she said.
The gun was located in an area off of U.S. 264 west of the shooting scene near the Mozingo Road exit, she said.
“We got some information that it appeared somebody had thrown something out of a window in that location,” she said. “We were able to get a K9 team out there and had some assistance from the sheriff’s office as well and located a gun.”
The victims were driving in a Chevrolet Tahoe, which is the vehicle now have in police custody, Hunter said.
“We have limited information,” she said. “We did get information that one individual may have been in the parking lot and went inside the store to report they were arguing in the parking lot.”
Police Thursday afternoon had not been able to locate and talk with that person, she said.
Even though it was the middle of the day, and it’s a heavily populated area, witnesses are scarce, she said. Still, investigators had been able to collect “quite a bit of evidence to help build our case.”
Images from security cameras in the area have proven to be useful in the investigation, including tracking movements of the people involved, she said.