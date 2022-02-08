A Grimesland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
John Wesley Reid, 52, of 2496 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, pleaded guilty Monday to shooting and killing 52-year-old Joseph Pate of Beaufort County on Dec 16, 2018.
Police said Pate was shot shortly before 6 a.m. in front of the airport’s terminal entrance after he had arrived for his 7 a.m. flight. Pate died on the scene.
Reid was apprehended a short time later.
Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said that the plea was for 240 to 300 months in prison. Judge Cy A. Grant, Sr., senior resident judge, superior court, Hertford County, ruled for a maximum sentence.
“After consulting with the family and making sure that he would basically have a life sentence, we thought this was the most appropriate decision along with the family,” Dixon said.
Reports from 2019 said Greenville police saw Reid on city cameras after the killing driving south on Memorial Drive from the scene in a gold pickup. Reid would later turn himself in at the Speedway near Memorial and Country Club Drive.
In a search of Reid’s truck, detectives located a handgun, an iPhone and a wood grain knife in a leather case, court documents said. Shell casings also were recovered at the scene.
A warrant indicated Pate and a friend, Phillip Batchelor, were standing near the main entrance of the airport when the shooting occurred. Pate and Reid were co-workers at a lumber mill in Grifton, according to reports.
In July 2019 Reid was committed to the state mental facility in Butner after Pitt County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster ruled he was temporarily incapable of standing trial. Reports from the time said that a doctor informed the court Reid suffers from a delusional disorder.