A man was sentenced in Pitt County Superior Court last week to at least 21 years in prison for killing his wife at their Greenville condominium in 2022. He told the court he was addicted to meth.

Lawrence Ray Guttierrez, 52, of 531 Spring Forest Road pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster on Thursday sentenced him to 254-317 months in the N.C. Department of Correction, calling the sentence “effectively” the rest of his life in prison.


