...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
A man was sentenced in Pitt County Superior Court last week to at least 21 years in prison for killing his wife at their Greenville condominium in 2022. He told the court he was addicted to meth.
Lawrence Ray Guttierrez, 52, of 531 Spring Forest Road pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster on Thursday sentenced him to 254-317 months in the N.C. Department of Correction, calling the sentence “effectively” the rest of his life in prison.
Tavara Guttierrez was killed May 24, 2022. Greenville police found her dead after co-workers contacted the department to perform a wellness check when she failed to report to work for several days.
Guttierrez was arrested at 2 a.m. May 26 in his home state of Mississippi by Biloxi police and taken into custody without incident.
A death certificate listed Tavara Guttierrez’s cause of death as asphyxiation by strangulation.
Sentencing was postponed from a March guilty plea in order for the victim’s family to attend.
Guttierrez’s attorney, James Antinore, said that his client suffered from addiction to methamphetamine. Foster permitted a tearful Guttierrez to address the court prior to handing down the sentence.
“I’m so sorry,” Guttierrez said. “I couldn’t stop. I couldn’t stop doing the drugs.”
The sentencing followed a bimonthly murder status hearing. Foster heard updates on cases involving the following defendants:
Timothy Marcell Baker, 24, of Greenville, in the May 25, 2022, shooting death of Jaquan Davis, 21, outside Mozingo’s Corner Stop, 4724 Stantonsburg Road. Baker’s case was continued to the Aug. 3 murder status hearing.
Deshawn Bryant, 22, of Greenville, in the March 1 shooting death of Shaolyn Godley, 20, on U.S. 264 in the area of Staton Road. Bryant and co-defendant Jyjuan Crawford, 20, of Greenville had their cases continued to the June 8 murder status hearing.
Akyree Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville, for the July 24 shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, outside Le Le Convenient Mart, 4448 Lee St., Ayden. Collins-Smith’s ability to be transported from Wake County is being weighed, as he suffers a terminal illness, his defense said.
Demetrius Monta Cooper, 40, of Greenville, in the death of his wife, Amy Bland Roland, 44, at their home. His case was continued to June 8.
Tyquavius Cummings, 20, of Greenville, for the Jan. 13 shooting death of Marshayla Pasley, 20, at her home at 2004 Long Drive. Pasley’s child was struck during the shooting as well. Cummings and co-defendants Shaquille Ali Pittman, 22, of Ayden, and Ja’Keis Wiggins, 22, of Greenville, had their cases continued to the Aug. 3 hearing.
Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville, in the Sept. 28, 2022, death of Zahran Jagahama, 44, at Amigo’s Tobacco Shop, 1112 N. Greene St., where
Jagahama was a clerk. The case was continued to June 8.
Dexter Javonta Daniels, 22, of Greenville, for the Feb. 22, 2019, shooting deaths of Blaise Joshua Okale-Weeks, 18, and Daceion Sanders, 15, at an apartment at 1808-B Kennedy Circle. Daniels had his case continued to the June 8 hearing.
Ja’len Elijah Everett, 20, of Greenville, for the Aug. 23, 2022, shooting death of Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. Everett’s case was continued to June 8.
K
eyshawn Lovelle Hollinger, 22, of Greenville, in the shooting death of Charles Ray Lilley, 51, during a robbery at Lilley’s home on 3994 N.C. 903 S., Ayden, near Abbott Farm Road. Hollinger and co-defendants Damian Ross, 24, and Raven Moye, 21, of Charlotte, had their case continued to Aug. 3. Moye and Ross are currently in custody in Mecklenburg County for various crimes.
Robert Rathmann, 34, of Grimesland, in the stabbing and beating death of his girlfriend Samantha Coppola, 39, at their residence. An attorney said work is being done to prove Rathmann is competent to appear in court. His case was continued to Aug. 3.
Raeshawn Lamont Reid, 22, of Greenville, is Daniels’ co-defendant. A tentative trial date is scheduled for July.
Travis Robert Rosenboro, 22, of Winterville, for the Nov. 25, 2020, shooting death of Khadafi Barnes, 20, on Fawn Road in Ayden. Rosenboro’s case was continued to June 8.
Khalil Desean Smallwood, 21, of Windsor, in the July 19, 2022, shooting death of Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston at an apartment in the Paramount 3800 complex, 4110 Bostic Drive. Smallwood’s case was continued to June 8.
Danny Smith, Jr., 30, of Greenville in the Jan. 1, 2022, death of his son, Bentley Smith, 3, at their home at 1802 Kennedy Circle. Smith and his wife, co-defendant Tara Shalisha Stancil, 35, had their case continued to Aug. 3.
Shamel Keleef Webb, 19, in the Oct. 12, 2022, shooting death of Morris Carlo Bowser, 32, at the victim’s apartment at 111 Larkin Lane. Webb’s case was continued to Aug. 3