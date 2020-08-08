A Tarboro man was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder during a hearing in Pitt County Superior Court on Friday.
Benjamin Battle III, 33, of 405 Chestnut St. shot Fuquan Clark twice in the head on Feb. 27, 2016. Charles “Bloody Action” Dickens pleaded guilty to accessory to murder at an earlier date but has not been sentenced. Dickens acknowledged that he was a gang member.
The incident occurred about 1 a.m. outside Dicken’s home at 1008 Westover Drive, off of B’s Barbeque Road near the medical district.
Assistant District Attorney Todd Amundson said there was no apparent altercation; Battle started shooting out of nowhere. It appeared Battle, Dickens and Clark were together as acquaintances.
Battle’s attorney, Michael Fitzpatrick, said Dickens had given Battle an ultimatum that if Battle didn’t kill Clark, Dickens would harm Battle and kill Clark, himself. Dickens and Clark had supposedly had prior altercations, Fitzpatrick said.
Clark was shot once in the front of the head and once in the back of the head, Amundson said.
Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster sentenced Battle to a presumptive 260-324 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine to the court system and he had to pay a $9,532 restitution.
“Whatever I do is not justice in this case because someone is dead and you go to prison for a long time,” Foster said.
Charges pending against several other defendants in murder cases also went before Foster on Friday as part of a regular status update. All other cases were continued. The defendants included:
- Nathan Wesley Boseman, 23, 1641 W. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, charged in the April 2, 2018, killing of 66-year-old Violet Webb. Webb was clubbed to death. Her trailer, located at 1641 W. Hanrahan Road, was set on fire, killing multiple pets. Boseman was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on April 6, 2018. His case was continued to Oct. 8.
- Jamoni Edwards, 20, 3730 Bostic Drive, charged with murder in the March 6 shooting death of 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock in front of a residence in the 400 block of Pittman Drive, which is in a neighborhood off of Hooker Road near J.H. Rose High School. Edwards’ case was continued to Sept. 3 for further negotiations.
- Billy Earl Grizzard, 32, 834 Black Jack-Simpson Road, charged with murder in the Oct. 20, 2018, shooting death of 19-year-old Seth Nicholas Street. Street was shot in the Harris Teeter parking lot in Bells Fork. Grizzard’s case was continued to Dec.3.
- George Quintin Knight, Jr., 33, 413 Vance St., one of two co-defendants in the Nov. 13, 2018, killing 27-year-old Shantelle Pope. Pope was shot about 9 p.m. near Tyson Street and Colonial Avenue. His case was continued to Oct. 8.
Brian Deneile Norman, 34, 607 Roosevelt Ave., one of three co-defendants in the Feb. 23, 2019 killing of 42-year-old Feliz Gonzaga Bailon during a robbery at Bailon’s home, 628 Keith Drive, Belvoir. Bailon was shot twice. Norman’s case has been continued to Oct.8.
- Jamal Byron Phillips, 32, 3404 Evans St., charged with the Oct. 15, 2017, murder of 27-year-old Reggie Donnell Tyson. Tyson was shot and killed at the 100 block of Kristin Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m. His case was continued to Oct.8.
- Travis Daquan Roberson, 25, 504 Darden Drive, charged with first-degree murder along with Knight in the death of Pope. His case was continued to Dec. 3.
- Javez Dean Simpson, 34, charged with with the Nov. 24, 2014, murder of 30-year-old Travis Lee Foreman. He was shot multiple times in his apartment on Ridge Place. Detectives believed he was killed as a result of a gang-related dispute. Four other people have been charged in connection to the case. His case was continued to Sept.15.
Justin Ross Summerville, 34, 109 Concord Drive, co-defendant charged with accessory after the fact murder in connection to the murder of Tyson. His case has been continued to Oct. 8.
Jerrell Jamal Wiggins, 35, 2117 Montclair Drive, a co-defendant in Bailon’s killing. His case has been continued to Oct. 8.