A Greenville man pleaded guilty Thursday to the robbery of a sweepstakes in Grimesland and faces a maximum punishment of 110 months in prison.

Donte Moore, 30, pleaded guilty to common law robbery, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and breaking and entering in front of Judge Marvin Blount at the Pitt County Detention Center. Moore turned himself in to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on July 6, 2021, in connection to the June 7 robbery of G Sweepstakes on N.C. 33 East.

