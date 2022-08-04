A Greenville man pleaded guilty Thursday to the robbery of a sweepstakes in Grimesland and faces a maximum punishment of 110 months in prison.
Donte Moore, 30, pleaded guilty to common law robbery, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and breaking and entering in front of Judge Marvin Blount at the Pitt County Detention Center. Moore turned himself in to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on July 6, 2021, in connection to the June 7 robbery of G Sweepstakes on N.C. 33 East.
Reports from the time said the robbery occurred about 9:30 p.m. when Moore and another man entered the store and demanded the clerk open the back safe. Valerie Pearce, Pitt County chief assistant district attorney, said that Moore and an unknown suspect grabbed the clerk at one point to take him to the store’s back room.
The clerk was unable to open the safe, leading Moore and the other suspect to take $2,000 cash and ransack the store. They also forced the clerk to disable the security cameras Pearce said. The two were allowed to enter the store by an unnamed man not believed to have committed a crime who they told to run away, which he did.
Initially the case was reported as an armed robbery but no gun was seen on footage or displayed to the clerk. Moore’s defense said that no weapon was present to Moore’s knowledge and that it was a strongarm robbery.
Moore was identified through security camera footage prior to the cameras being unplugged. The other suspect who wore a mask was not identified, but Pearce said law enforcement is fairly certain of his identity.
Moore in addition to prison time will have to pay $2,000 in restitution to G Sweepstakes and $600 for the Pitt County Forensics Lab’s use of fingerprint analysis. He also must cover attorney’s fees.