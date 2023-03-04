...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Alligator
River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A Greenville woman was charged with assault after she threw hot cooking grease on two people during an apartment fight that is expected to yield more criminal charges.
Greenville police received a report of a fight involving multiple parties about 9:50 p.m. inside the Harbor Pointe Apartments, 203 Harbor Pointe Lane. Upon arrival officers located Destiny Zayiir Bailey, 23, of 1108 Masters Lane, outside suffering visible injuries including a bloody lip, the department said.
The department reported the fight appeared to start between Bailey and her boyfriend, Marcus Phillips. The fight escalated and a second woman, Helena Long, 53, became involved the department said.
Bailey told officers that she grabbed a pan from the stove and threw hot cooking grease on Long, injuring her. A fourth person in the apartment, Kenneth Dunn, 35, was struck with grease as well.
Officers concluded Dunn was not involved in the fight. A warrant for Bailey’s arrest said Dunn suffered third degree burns on his right arm and the side of his neck. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center and transferred to the Chapel Hill Burn Unit. His status is unknown.
Long received medical treatment but suffered less severe burns, the department said.
Her status also is unknown. Phillips did not suffer any visible injuries during the fight.
Bailey was jailed at Pitt County Detention Center on a charge of assault inflicting serious injury; she posted bond. Both Long and Phillips also are facing charges, the department said.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
1200 block Myrtle Street, 10-11:14 p.m. March 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 3:05 a.m. March 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3200 block Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, 11:21 a.m. March 1: fraud reported; case status unknown.
700 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27- 4:24 p.m. March 1: extortion in the amount of $300 reported; case active.
200 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 4:01-4 p.m. March 1: break in reported at residence. $700 cash, tools valued at $100 stolen; case active.
300 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 6:01 a.m. March 1: vehicle broken into at residence. Parts valued at $200, tools valued at $40 stolen; case active.
2100 block Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, 8:30 a.m. March 2: fraud in the amount of $5,000 reported; case active.
200 block Northwest Acres, 10:26 a.m. March 2: break in at residence. Air compressor valued at $135 stolen; case active.
7584 Pitt St., Grimesland, noon Feb. 24- 1:15 p.m. March 2: oil warmer valued at $15 stolen from Pitt Laundry Services; case active.
5900 block Acorn Road, Grifton, noon Feb. 23- 2:45 p.m. March 2: grill valued at $50, go-cart valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.