A Greenville woman was charged with assault after she threw hot cooking grease on two people during an apartment fight that is expected to yield more criminal charges.

Greenville police received a report of a fight involving multiple parties about 9:50 p.m. inside the Harbor Pointe Apartments, 203 Harbor Pointe Lane. Upon arrival officers located Destiny Zayiir Bailey, 23, of 1108 Masters Lane, outside suffering visible injuries including a bloody lip, the department said.


