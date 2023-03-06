A Rocky Mount teen shot during an attempted robbery last month was released from the hospital and charged with multiple crimes on Friday.

Alterrik Laquan Parker, 18, was charged by the Greenville Police Department, according to Pitt County Detention Center records. Charges include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; discharge a weapon into occupied property; conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon; robbery with a dangerous weapon; and possession of a stolen vehicle.

