...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (25 to 35 percent), and gusty
north to northwesterly winds may lead to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
A Rocky Mount teen shot during an attempted robbery last month was released from the hospital and charged with multiple crimes on Friday.
Alterrik Laquan Parker, 18, was charged by the Greenville Police Department, according to Pitt County Detention Center records. Charges include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; discharge a weapon into occupied property; conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon; robbery with a dangerous weapon; and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police reported Parker had been shot in the stomach during a robbery attempt on Feb. 23 in the ABC parking lot in the the University Square Shopping Center between 10th Street and Moseley Drive off of Greenville Boulevard. Parker was hospitalized and two other suspects, an unnamed 16-year-old and Gabriel Zachary Harris, 19, of Paris Avenue in Greenville, were arrested the night of the incident.
Police reported the three were believed to be targeting a 26-year-old man in parking lot in an attempt to steal his vehicle. The men fired on the victim who returned fire and struck Parker.
The suspects fled the scene in a car previously reported stolen in Rocky Mount and led officers on a brief chase toward Haven Drive, where officers apprehended and charged the juvenile and Harris. Parker was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for the gunshot wound.