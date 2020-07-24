A 22-year-old Greenville man was shot in his front yard in the Red Oak neighborhood on Wednesday, according to a Greenville Police Department case report.
The incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. in 100 block of Pearl Drive, according the report issued Thursday. The report said the shooter followed the victim to the home before firing at him.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
A front porch post and rear driver’s side door were damaged with bullets she said.
No one else was injured.
Hunter said the shooting appears to have been targeted. No arrest had been made. The case remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3801 S. Memorial Drive, 11:05 a.m. July 22: assorted meat, soap and air fresheners valued at $236.41 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 4:20 p.m. July 22: underwear and soap valued at $74 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 3300 block N.C. 43, noon-3:21 p.m. July 21: license plate valued at $25 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:38 p.m. July 21: lLED lights valued at $9.76 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 300 block S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10:35 p.m. July 21: motor vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen; case inactive.
- 300 block Darden Drive, 12:01-7:58 a.m. July 22: cable TV service valued at $1 stolen by neighbor; case inactive.
Assaults
- 800 block Peed Drive, 7:55 p.m. July 21: gun pointed at 21-year-old woman at residence by known person; minor injury reported; investigation ongoing.
- 3400 block South Memorial Drive, 6:16 p.m. July 21: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, 1:21 a.m. July 22: woman assaulted; case ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3910 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, 3:21 p.m. July 22: shoes valued at $165 stolen from 264 Shoes and Apparel; case active.
- 100 block Elizabeth Drive, Grifton, 11 p.m. July 21-2:10 p.m. July 22: lawnmower valued at $120 stolen; case active.
- 5100 block County Home Road, Greenville, 6:30 a.m. July 21-9:47 a.m. July 22: blower valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 2300 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 10:18 p.m. July 22: keys stolen; case active.
- 6000 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 2:45 p.m. July 21: license plate valued at $35 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
4100 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 11:42 p.m. July 21: man assaulted; case cleared.