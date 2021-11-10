Police say a man is expected to survive after a drive-by shooting at a Greenville apartment complex.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the parking lot of the King's Place Apartments at 3001 Kingston Circle after shots were fired. The apartment complex is located off of Greenville Boulevard north of 14th Street near Jaycee Park.
A representative for the department said a man was shot multiple times by a suspect in a vehicle who then drove away.
The man was transported to Vidant Medical Center, the spokesperson said. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The department said that it plans to use footage from city cameras to track the vehicle's path and glean more information. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Greenville Police or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.