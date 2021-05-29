A man on an ATV who attempted to flee police is facing a charges of driving while impaired and other charges.
Greenville police attempted to stop a man who was operating his ATV on Kristen Drive near Shiloh Drive for not wearing a helmet at 6:02 p.m. on May 21.
The man had no license plate and no insurance, both of which are required to drive an ATV in North Carolina.
The man led officers on a brief chase down the road, after which officers arrested him.
Marcus Phillips, 29, of 3143 Old River Road, Greenville, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest, reckless driving, operating an ATV under the influence, driving with a revoked license and driving while impaired.
He also was charged with operating an ATV on a road or highway, since he did not make an attempt to cross into what is considered permissible terrain.
His blood alcohol content was 0.14.
Phillips was among 10 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available between May 21-24. In other cases:
- Whitney Bizzell, 29, of 600 Glendale Court, Greenville, was stopped at 1:25 a.m. on May 23, while traveling on N.C. 11 at Hanrahan Road. Grifton police said that Bizzell had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Steven Downing Jr., 24, of 338 Jeanette St., Winterville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on N.C. 11 near N.C. 30 at 7:39 p.m. on May 23. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred his speech and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Benjamin Evans, 25, of 3131 Cleere Court, Greenville, was involved on a wreck at the intersection of 14th Street and West Rock Spring Road at 12:35 a.m. on May 25. A crash report said that Greenville police responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a pole. Evans told police at the scene that he had attempted to brake when a vehicle ahead of him suddenly stopped, leading him to slide into a pole. However, Evans told a different officer he was attempting to turn left while on Rock Spring Road when another vehicle on 14th Street hit him. The pole was broken in half. Officers determined that Evans was impaired and arrested him. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
- Brittney Gillahan,