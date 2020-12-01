The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault on Nov. 26.
The incident occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. in 300 block of Alexander Brown Road, Bethel.
A man was assaulted with a handgun by his sibling. He suffered broken bones.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, Greenville, 7:51 a.m. Nov. 24: radio equipment and vehicle parts valued at a total of $600 stolen; case active.
- 5100 block Old Washington Road, Washington, 9:50 a.m. Nov. 24: catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Papas Place, Greenville, 9:04 p.m. Nov. 24: firearms valued at $450 stolen; case cleared.
- 1700 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, noon Nov. 25-5:55 p.m. Nov. 26: firearms valued at $3,500 stolen; case active.
- 700 block U.S. 64 Alternate East, Bethel, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 27-11:17 a.m. Nov. 28: engagement ring, firearms and vehicle valued at a total of $15,400 stolen; case unfounded.
Assaults
- 2000 block West Fork Lane, Greenville, 8:35 p.m. Nov. 24: juvenile assaulted; case cleared.
- 1500 block Carlos Drive, Greenville, 11:36 p.m. Nov. 24: man assaulted by known person; case active.
- 7400 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 3:21 a.m. Nov. 25: woman assaulted; case active.
- 900 block Katherines Place, Greenville, 8:47 p.m. Nov. 26: woman assaulted by friend, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
- 900 block Osborne Lane, Greenville, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27: woman assaulted by strangulation by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 11:35 a.m. Nov. 28: man assaulted by stranger pointing handgun; case cleared.
- 5200 block U.S. 258, Farmville, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 28: man assaulted by known person; case cleared.
- 3000 block Penny Hill Road, Greenville, 5 p.m. Nov. 7-5:30 p.m. Nov. 28: man assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block Edwards Court, 4:14-7:55 a.m. Nov. 24: firearm, taser and briefcase valued at a total of $600 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Crestline Boulevard, 9 a.m.-8:31 p.m. Nov. 25: ladder valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block North Summit Street, 9:30 a.m.-3:26 p.m. Nov. 25: laptop valued at $500 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:28 p.m. Nov. 25: children’s shirts valued at $328 stolen from Belk, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 4600 block East Tenth Street, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 25: firearm valued at $350 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Laura Lane, 12:05 p.m. Nov. 27: power tools valued at $4,484 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2 p.m. Nov. 27: clothing valued at $900 stolen from Belk; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:27 p.m. Nov. 27: dolly valued at $2,500 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Singletree Drive, 3-5:49 p.m. Nov. 27: vehicle valued at $3,350 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 700 block Chesapeake Place, 4 p.m. Nov. 27-7:49 a.m. Nov. 28: firearms and camping equipment valued at a total of $2,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27: clothing items valued at $205 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2800 block Cypress View Drive, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27-12:52 p.m. Nov. 28: firearms valued at $971 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 24: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 900 block Douglas Avenue, 9:37 p.m. Nov. 24: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block Megan Drive, 10:41 a.m. Nov. 25: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 12:51 p.m. Nov. 27: woman assaulted with knife or cutting instrument, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 8:05 p.m. Nov. 27: woman assaulted by strangulation by known person; investigation ongoing.
- 1300 block Colonial Avenue, 7:03 a.m. Nov. 29: woman assaulted by spouse with handgun; investigation ongoing.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 29: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 2300 block Vineyard Drive, 8:01 p.m. Nov. 29: woman assaulted; investigation ongoing.
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 9:17 p.m. Nov. 29: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 2200 block Brookville Drive, 9:48 p.m. Nov. 29: woman assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.