A Bethel man has been arrested following an investigation into a shooting incident following a party Sunday morning, authorities said.
Bethel police received a call for services on Briley Street about 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the department reported Friday. Officers arrived at the scene where they made contact with a female victim.
The woman told officers that an argument broke out at a family party, at which point Anthony Staton, 26, of 1108 Parker Court, drew a handgun and fired shots into her occupied vehicle.
She was not injured, the department said. Her front door panel was shot during the incident.
Further investigation led to multiple eyewitnesses confirming the woman’s account, leading the department to obtain warrants for Staton’s arrest. On Wednesday, he turned himself over to authorities.
Staton was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and injury to personal property. He is being held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Staton has prior arrests for disturbing schools/damaging schools from October 2013 in Martin County and assault on a female from May 2018 in Pitt County.