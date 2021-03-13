The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a Winterville man after he assaulted a deputy and ran from a traffic stop last week the agency reported
The incident took place about 6:45 p.m. Thursday after a detective with the special operations unit stopped a car with three occupants near Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road, a news release said. The car had expired plates.
Markerion Devon Warren, 20, of Winterville, slammed a car door into the leg of Detective Ramon Vargas and ran away, the news release said. He also damaged a fence while he was fleeing. Vargas was not injured.
During the stop, Vargas located about an ounce of marijuana as well as a firearm that had previously reported stolen to the Greenville Police Department, the release said. Warren provided false information during the stop but was later identified.
Warrants have been issued charging Warren with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and injury to real property.
Warren was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black gym shorts. PCSO urges anyone with information to call the office at 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were Anthony Dyshawn Stanley, 21, of Akron Ohio and Nijear Tyreque Nicholas-Singleton, 21, of Jacksonville.
Stanley was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possession of half an ounce to an ounce and a half of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed held under a $100,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Nicholas-Singleton was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun. He was released after posting a $200,000 secured bond.