...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN JONES...GREENE...LENOIR...PITT...MARTIN AND
NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES...
At 603 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles north of Robersonville to Kornegay, moving
southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden,
Farmville, La Grange, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell
Arthur, Robersonville, Deep Run, House, Shelmerdine, Pactolus, Calico
and Black Jack.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AYDEN — A man identified Tuesday as a suspect in an April 17 killing spent more than five years in jail before a jury found him not guilty of a 2014 homicide.
The Ayden Police Department reported it has obtained warrants for Stephon Averill Rogers, 29, of Greenville, charging him with murder in the shooting death of Anthony Marcell Sutton.
Sutton, 44, of Ayden was found in a car after officers were called to the area of Queen and Princess streets at 12:03 a.m. in reference to shots fired, the department reported.
Sutton was suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department did not say how it identified Rogers as a suspect. They are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.
Rogers is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs approximately 200 pounds, a news release said. He is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
Rogers was previously found not guilty of first-degree murder and felony firearm possession in 2019. Rogers was charged with shooting and killing Brandon Terell Smith on Sept. 21, 2014.
Rogers was accused of shooting Smith several times with a shotgun on Gum Road, just outside the city limits near Pitt-Greenville Airport. He was incarcerated for over five years before a jury found him not guilty over a three-day trial.
Rogers' defense at the time said the verdict came down to inconsistencies in the stories of witnesses who attended a party Rogers and Smith had attended. The two men were alleged to have been involved in an argument prior to leaving.
Rogers previously served three months in prison for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to inflict serious injury between April 28 and July 21 of 2014. He was on parole for that conviction on the date of Smith's death.
Anyone with information about Rogers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Ayden Police Department's investigative division at 252-481-5844. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the department’s EZ Call hotline at 252-746-2730.
Other ways to help include the tip411 service. Send a text to 847411, then type the keyword AYDEN, add a space, type the tip info, and hit send. The Ayden PD app for iPhone and Android also allows the public to submit anonymous tips from a smartphone, or residents can use the “submit a tip” link on the APD Facebook page.
Information can also be given to CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.