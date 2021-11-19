A man who officers said they observed on city cameras running and yelling at vehicles in downtown Greenville was arrested for driving impaired and resisting arrest.
The Greenville Police Department reported that officers responded to the area of Fifth and Pitt streets at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 12, after a caller told dispatch of a motorist riding on a blown-out tire.
The department said officers observed the driver of the car, Derek Machala, 26, of 3023 W. Main St., Batavia, New York, running from his car on Pitt Street and yelling at other vehicles. Officers were told that Machala tried to fight several people trying to stop him.
After spotting Machala on foot in the area, officers detained him. The department said Machala was yelling at and combative with officers as he was being taken into custody.
An officer’s report said that Machala had an odor of alcohol on his breath. A report said his blood alcohol content was 0.24.
The arrest was among seven for impaired driving in Pitt County, according to court records and law enforcement reports available from Nov. 12-16. Following are details from the other arrests:
- Eugene Eason, 38, of 2759 Allpine Taylor Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 13 on U.S. 264 Alternate. A report said Eason had red, glassy eyes and an odor of marijuana on his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.18.
- Cecilia Lopez-Figueroa, 20, of 2020 Fairview Lane, Sanford, was stopped by Ayden police at 4:01 a.m. on Nov. 15 for weaving in and out of a lane on N.C. 11 near Exit 112. A report said that she had a “glassy appearance” and that the officer could smell alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Antonio Lucas, 48, of 1401 Westpointe Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 5:28 a.m., Nov. 14, on S.R. 1467 near Stantonsburg Road in Greenville. A report said that Lucas was unsteady on his feet and that he had red, glassy eyes. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath according to reports. A blood alcohol test was not available.
- Shaquan Poole, 27, of 4164 Brook Creek Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 14 while traveling on Blackjack-Simpson Road near N.C. 55. A report said that Poole wrecked her vehicle, but a crash report was unavailable. The report said she told troopers she had been drinking and that she had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Poole was experiencing mood swings, according to the trooper’s report. She was further charged with reckless driving to endanger. He blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Tommy Tran, 24, of 3311 Landmark St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 14 for driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Worthington Road near Corey Road. According to a trooper’s report, Tran had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady, using his arms to balance. The report also said his eyes were glassy and red. Tran refused a blood alcohol test. He was further charged for failure to appear in court on a prior DWI charge, and other charges stemming from that incident. Tran was cited for speeding, driving with a revoked license and reckless driving with wanton disregard. He was previously arrested for DWI in August 2018.
- Ebony Walker, 35, of 2458 Jones Street, Winterville, was stopped by Ayden police at 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 14, on N.C. 11 near Littlefield Road. A report said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and glassy eyes. She refused a blood alcohol test.
- Nathan Wright, 24, of 521 Avoca Farm Road, Merry Hill, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 15 on N.C. 11. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and had a blood alcohol level of 0.13. Wright has a prior DWI arrest from 2019.