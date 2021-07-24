A Greenville man who attempted to flee police has been arrested for driving while impaired and assaulting an officer, according to a report by the Greenville Police Department.
The report said that an officer attempted to pull over a motorist for a vehicle equipment violation about 11 p.m. on July 17, on South Memorial Drive. Instead of stopping, the motorist, Lawrence Cross, 26, of 3020 Clubway Drive, attempted to hit the officer with his Ford Explorer, leading to a short chase to West Arlington Boulevard at N.C. 11.
The report said that, after Cross was stopped, he had an odor of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech. A search found that he was also in possession of a concealed Glock 23 handgun.
Cross was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, fleeing or eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and carrying a concealed weapon. He refused a blood alcohol test.
Cross was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center without bond. He has prior DWI arrests from 2017 in Edgecombe County and 2016 in Beaufort County.
He was among 11 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from July 15-21. In other cases:
- Javon Beach, 29, of 3652 Moore Drive, Bethel, was stopped by the Ayden police for failing to maintain lane control at 2:25 a.m. on July 18 on on N.C. 11 near Jolly Road. A report said that the officer noticed Beach had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his person and was unsteady. His blood alcohol content was 0.15. Beach was also arrested for DWI in Pitt County in 2019.
- Brunson, 30, of 116 Concord Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:41 a.m. on July 18 on U.S. 258 near U.S. 264 Alternate in Greenville. A report said that Brunson was stopped after failing to maintain lane control. A report said the trooper observed Brunson had glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech. Brunson refused a blood alcohol test. He was previously arrested for DWI in Pitt County in 2015.
- Joseph Ellis, 26, of 508 Hillcrest Ave., Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police for speeding on N.C. 11 at 3 a.m. on July 18. A report said that Ellis refused a blood alcohol test.
- Gay, 37, of 4442 East Ave., Ayden, was stopped by Ayden police at 2:05 a.m. on July 15 on Lee Street. A report said that she had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Children were also in the car with Gray. She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and DWI. Her blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- McGowan, 34, of 133 Warren Lane, Belhaven, was stopped by the Wildlife Resources Commission at 8 p.m. on July 20. A blood alcohol test was not available.
- Steven Purvis, 37, of 291 Lombard Ave., Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police for speeding at 3:58 a.m. on July 18 on N.C. 102 at N.C. 11. A report said Purvis had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Whyte, 34, of 2915 Tammie Trail, Greenville, was found by officers with the Greenville Police Department asleep at the wheel at 12:50 a.m. on July 21 on Verdant Drive near East 10th Street. A report said Whyte had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. She refused a blood alcohol test.
- Williams, 31, of 110 Wyndham Circle, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:15 a.m. on July 17 on N.C. 11. A report said that she was speeding and driving recklessly. Another report said she had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.09.
