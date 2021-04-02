A Greenville man convicted of killing a 13-year-old when he was 16 has asked a judge to change his sentence based on Supreme Court rulings that life imprisonment for juveniles is cruel and unusual punishment.
Jacobie Brockett, now 32, was convicted on charges that he rode a bicycle to a home on West Third Street, shot and killed Jahmel Little and injured Little’s cousin, 21-year-old Donique Rich, on March 6, 2006.
Brockett was 17 when he was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Brockett and his lawyer on Wednesday spoke before Judge Marvin Blount III to deliver a motion of appropriate relief seeking a sentence of 25-years to life based on prior rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court. The two cases cited were 2012’s Miller v. Alabama and 2016’s Montgomery v. Louisiana.
In 2012, the court ruled that mandatory sentences of life without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders under the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which bans the government from inflicting excessive fines, bail or cruel and unusual punishments.
In the determined case, Evan Miller, then 14, and Colby Smith beat a neighbor, Cole Cannon, with a baseball bat into unconsciousness before lighting his home on fire, killing him.
The case breached the question of whether sentencing a juvenile to life without parole violated the eighth amendment. Writing for a 5-4 majority, Justice Elena Kagan reversed and remanded the decision of lower courts, determining that it is forbidden for a juvenile offender to face the mandatory sentence of life without the possibility for parole under the Constitution’s verbiage against cruel and unusual punishment.
“Mandatory life without parole for a juvenile precludes consideration of his chronological age and its hallmark features — among them, immaturity, impetuosity, and failure to appreciate risks and consequences. It prevents taking into account the family and home environment that surrounds him — and from which he cannot usually extricate himself — no matter how brutal or dysfunctional,” Kagan wrote.
The 2016 Montgomery v. Louisiana ruling stated that Miller v. Alabama’s decision applied retroactively to individuals previously sentenced to life without parole as juveniles. A similar case was argued in North Carolina.
Against the advice of his counsel, Brockett initially spoke in his own defense. Blount gave him a chance to speak but advised him to listen to his attorney, Mark Stewart. Brockett attempted to argue his case by citing a number of court cases, but Blount informed him that the hearing was to focus only on Miller’s application in Brockett’s circumstances.
A ruling that changed the life sentence without parole to 25 years to life would give Brockett a chance to stand before a parole board in 2031. Stewart also said that it would strip away further sentencing since, in addition to his life sentence, Brockett was given 313 to 385 months for the attempted murder of Rich and the assault.
The state argued that Brockett was on juvenile parole for an armed robbery when the murder of Little took place, and also noted that there were two victims in the case. Thus, the extended sentencing was applicable based on the nature of the crimes committed.
The state also cited his behavior thus far in prison as reason to rule against resentencing. To illustrate that point, they called on Andrea Little, the mother of Jahmel, who Blount allowed to address the court.
“Mr. Brockett has plenty of opportunities to rehabilitate himself into a model inmate,” she said. “However, I believe that since he has been in prison, from 2006 to 2019, he has committed 34 infractions.”
Little then addressed Brockett directly before turning her address back to Blount.
“Who will be your next victim?” she asked Brockett. “My son does not have a chance for a second chance. I beg the court not to give him a chance at parole.”
According to the state, Brockett has had multiple instances of assault, weapon possession and general disobedience since being incarcerated.
Stewart argued on the grounds that Brockett was too young at the time of the crime to be held responsible as an adult, directly citing Miller. He also argued that, even if he did receive a chance at parole, it did not mean Brockett would immediately receive it.
“He would still have to stand before a board and prove he is rehabilitated,” Stewart said.
The defense stated that Brockett’s refusal to take a plea deal for second-degree murder enforces his juvenile nature at the time, as well as his “incomplete ability to comprehend the world around him.”
Stewart directly referenced Justice Kagan’s ruling, calling Brockett’s decisions impetuous, immature and ill-advised based on his youth and lack of trust in the people defending him.
“He chose to do what life has told him to do — depend on himself,” Stewart said.
Blount said that he would deliberate and look over paperwork on the resentencing terms. He said that a decision will likely be filed next week.