A Greenville man who said he had “learned his lesson” after driving while impaired and killing a passenger in a car wreck in 2011 has been charged with another DWI.
In March 2011, then 18-year-old Omar Solamen Chahid was driving while intoxicated on Fifth Street when he crashed into the fencing of Greenwood Cemetery and overturned the vehicle, authorities said at the time.
Three of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. One of the passengers ejected from the vehicle, 22-year-old Taylor Weiss, died at the scene.
There were drugs and alcohol at the party that the group of young people were leaving. Chahid was driving 17-year-old passenger Genna Browning’s mothers car and had not driven to the party.
Chahid was indicted by a Pitt County grand jury in June 2011 on second-degree murder charges connected to the wreck. He also was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, another count of assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, consuming alcohol under 21 and driving while his license was revoked.
Before the fatal wreck, Chahid had been convicted of driving under 21 while consuming a controlled substance in July 2010 in Carteret County. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and his license was suspended until January 2012.
In March 2013, Chahid was sentenced to 18-31 months in jail related to the crash. He pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run and two counts assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He faced a maximum of 150 months in jail on the charges. He received credit for the 13 months he had already served in the Pitt County jail.
“I’ve had a lot of time to think about it,” Chahid said in court in 2013. “... I didn’t mean to do what I did. I’ve learned from it, and I apologize.”
Chahid served his 18-31 month sentence and was released on Jan. 25, 2015.
In September 2015, Chahid, then 22, was charged with driving while impaired after a two-vehicle wreck on Memorial Drive near Farmville Boulevard. No injuries were reported in the wreck but damages did total $6,000.
At the time of the 2015 wreck, Chahid still was under a 24 month order to stay away from alcohol and controlled substances after being released from prison for the fatal 2011 wreck.
In 2015, Chahid pleaded guilty to a Level 3 DWI. When first charged, he paid his bond but later failed to appear. After failing to appear he was arrested and served 124 days before going to court. He was credited the 124 days as part of a 180-day sentence for the 2015 charge.
On April 5 Chahid, now 27, 1383 Rodney Road, was stopped for driving while impaired after driving on the wrong side of the road. His blood alcohol content was 0.25. His was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond. His court date was set for June 12 in Pitt County District Court.