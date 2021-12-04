A 39-year-old Robersonville man was found guilty of child abuse in the 2019 injury of a 20-month-old child, the Pitt County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
A jury convicted Elton Joshua Pritchett guilty in Pitt County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole on Friday. Cole sentenced Pritchett to 70-96 months in the N.C. Department of Corrections.
A co-defendant, Amber Dixon, pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to felonious child abuse by neglect in the same case was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in the Department of Corrections.
Evidence presented in the case showed that on July 7, 2019, Dixon took her 20-month old child to his paternal grandparents with severe bruising to his head, face, and torso and strangulation marks around his neck.
The child was taken to the emergency room by the grandparents. Investigation for this case was conducted by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and Edgecombe County Department of Social Services. Chief Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce represented the state.
In a case on Monday, Aaron Avery pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties of a minor that occurred in October of 2019, the prosecutor's office announced.
Judge Cole sentenced Avery to 96-176 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections for the kidnapping and 21 to 35 months on the indecent liberties charge. Avery was ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon his release from custody.