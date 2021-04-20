The Greenville Police Department has closed Memorial Drive at Mall Drive in all directions following a crash that involved suspects in a robbery.
The incident began about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday when a Greenville police officer was in the vicinity of Bank of America, 317 S.E. Greenville Blvd., where he observed an individual rob a woman of her purse in the parking lot, a police department news release said. The suspect was seen getting into a black sedan and fleeing the area.
The officer followed the vehicle and observed it driving through the Camping World parking lot off of Red Banks Road then behind the Target shopping center before re-entering the westbound lanes of Greenville Boulevard and making a left turn onto Memorial Drive, the release said.
Officers were attempting to pursue the vehicle when it was observed crossing into oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck a silver pickup truck and a utility pole before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive near the intersection of Mall Drive.
All four individuals in the suspect vehicle were transported to Vidant Medical Center with significant injuries. The sole occupant of the silver truck was also transported with significant injuries.
Because Greenville officers were attempting to pursue the vehicle at the time of the crash, the department has requested the State Highway Patrol investigate the crash.
The Greenville Police Department will be handling the robbery investigation.
Businesses on Memorial Drive, between Regency Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard, will likely be impacted for the next 6-7 hours as crews work to repair downed power lines and traffic signals.
Please avoid the area, if possible, for the remainder of the day.