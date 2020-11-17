Cycling advocates on Monday dedicated a memorial to a bicyclist killed last week after a hit-and-run crash on Memorial Drive.
Kari Williams, 27, of Winterville was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Williams was traveling in a southbound lane and the vehicle that hit him did not stop. He died of injuries near the scene of the collision, police said.
Cycling advocate Steven Hardy-Braz of Farmville placed a riderless bike painted white at the scene to raise awareness of the need for safer travel.
“We installed a ghost bike as a memorial to him and hopefully to raise awareness that motorists need to slow down, pay attention, (and) cyclists need to follow the same rules of the road and be visible at night,” Hardy-Braz said. “These are shared roads and we want to make sure that they are designed and used appropriately and safely for everybody.”
Hardy-Braz noted the dangers of cycling on Memorial Drive as he spoke, pointing out that many cyclists were riding against traffic, which is illegal. One was seen crossing three lanes of traffic in the wrong direction.
Hardy-Braz said that to his knowledge, Williams is the first cyclist killed in Pitt County this year but many have been injured.
He pointed out evidence of the crash that remained in the roadway as cars sped past.
“No matter who was really at fault — if Mr. Williams was, I don’t know — the motorist that killed him failed to stop and that’s inhumane,” Hardy-Braz said.
A cyclist who was injured in October of last year helped install the memorial. Identifying herself only as Katness, she said she was devastated when she heard what had happened to Williams.
Last year, she was riding in Grimesland when she strayed off of her usual route. She rode into an intersection, was unaware there was a vehicle coming and hit the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
Katness was knocked unconscious, lost a finger and needed three skin grafts. Her back was compressed in the crash and still requires more medical attention. She rode on an indoor trainer bicycle until March of this year, when she decided to get back on the bike.
“I just have to say in all earnestness that both motor vehicles and cyclists have to be hyper-vigilant about riding and driving,” Katness said.
She wears bright clothes and has radar on her bike that tells when her cars are coming to protect herself, she said.
“It could be just a second of your life that somebody just veers off or hits you or is not paying attention,” she said. “Maybe on their phone or texting or something and is not aware. I just plead to motor vehicle (drivers) to please, please put down your phones and to cyclists to really be aware of what’s around you, be aware of stop signs, stop lights, cars, speeding cars.”
Williams was the second person hit on Memorial Drive in the past two months. Richard Eric Dunn, 41, of Greenville attempted to cross the southbound lanes near Thomas Langston Road on foot about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Dunn was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.
Those with information related to Williams’ crash or who were in the area at the time of the crash are encouraged to call Greenville traffic safety officer A. Vaughan at 329-3438 or the police department’s non-emergency number, 329-4300.