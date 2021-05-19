Two Greenville men were arrested on Tuesday morning after one admitted to beating the other with a board in retaliation for an earlier larceny.
According to an incident report, Greenville police responded to the 1200 block of West 14th Avenue at Myrtle Street at 6:35 a.m. A resident had contacted the department after witnessing a man being chased by two individuals. One person was observed beating the man with a wooden board.
The two individuals were seen running back toward a parked vehicle and leaving the area.
Police say the victim, Kemauri Bond, 25, was uncooperative. However, independent witness accounts gave officers a description of the suspects and their vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle was located on Chestnut Street. Mitchell Simmons, 38, told police that he was the one who attacked Bond with the board. Simmons also told police that Bond had broken into his vehicle earlier that day.
According to an incident report, Bond was found to have stolen a ring valued at $300, $200 in cash and a smartphone valued at $1,000.
Simmons was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond. According to Pitt County’s public application portal, Simmons also was charged with assault on a female in an unrelated incident and failure to appear on five other charges: driving with a revoked tag, driving without a registration, driving while license revoked, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.
A warrant was also taken out for the arrest of Bond for breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Daughtridge Drive, 9:06 a.m., May 18: Honda Trx250 all-terrain vehicle valued at $2,500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 5:53 p.m., May 18: general goods valued at $660.04 stolen at Walmart. Items recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 1600 block Beaumont Drive, 10:56 p.m., May 18: man robbed of wallet, $6 cash by individual with handgun; case active.
Assaults
- 1100 block North Washington Street, 6:44 a.m., May 18: woman assaulted by ex-spouse at residence; case active.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 1:21 p.m., woman assaulted by individuals on street. Damage to window valued at $200; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 8:17 p.m., May 18: woman assaulted via strangulation by ex at residence; case active.
- 100 block Ridge Place, 8:32 p.m., May 18: woman assaulted via strangulation at residence; case active.
- 100 block Candlewood Drive, 3:01 a.m., May 19: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports containing the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block Collins Street, Greenville, 10:02 a.m., May 18: Genesis Mobile Home Park office broken into; case active.
- 900 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 2:01 p.m., May 18: woman defrauded of Social Security number by unknown person; case active.
- 2400 block Dawson Street Greenville, 9:24 p.m., May 18: medication valued at $20 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1400 block Briley Road, Greenville, 7:23 a.m., May 18: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence. Juvenile present; case active.
- 4391 Charles Blvd., Greenville, 5:19 p.m., May 18: woman reported assault by unknown person at Hill’s Bells Fork Mini Mart; case cleared.
- 5100 block Bill Jones Road, Ayden, 12:07 a.m., May 19: man reported being threatened at residence; case cleared.